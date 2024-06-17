Surprise Standouts Emerge On Ravens D-Line
When one thinks of current Baltimore Ravens defensive linemen, the first player that likely comes to mind is Justin Madubuike. After all, the 26-year-old is coming off an exceptional season in which he led all interior defenders with 13 sacks and signed a massive extension earlier this offseason.
Like with everything in football though, it takes a group effort for the defensive line to succeed. Luckily for the Ravens, not only are their usual suspects showing out this offseason, but so are some unsung heroes.
According to BaltimoreRavens.com editorial director Ryan Mink, lesser-known defensive linemen Broderick Washington and Travis Jones have both shown tremendous growth throughout the spring and into the summer. Washington has started 16 games in four seasons and Jones has started just three games in as many seasons, so their development is great news for the defensive front.
"The advancements of third-year defensive tackle Travis Jones and improvements of Broderick Washington are what could take this group to the next level. Jones has dropped some weight, and Washington flashed in the backfield a few times during minicamp," Mink writes.
Of the pair, Washington definitely has the edge in terms of experience. The 27-year-old Texas Tech product has accounted for 85 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in 55 career games. Last offseason, the Ravens signed Washington to a three-year, $17.5 million extension as a clear show of confidence, and him taking another step forward this season would go a long way towards validating that contract.
In contrast, Jones has 60 tackles total tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 32 games. However, the 24-year-old from UConn has caused a stir this offseason, even drawing some high praise from defensive line coach Dennis Johnson.
"From what I've seen, from 'Trav' [Jones], he is a special human first – a special man – and then a special football player," Johnson told reporters on June 4. "[He's] talented, and he wants it just as a bad as anybody you'd be around. You want to talk about attention to detail, that's how he approaches every day. Whether it's football school or it's been OTAs, in the meetings; I think he should be [able to have success]. He has to continue to work – which I know he will – but he'll be in that type of position to have a successful season."
The Ravens will need some new faces to step up to maintain the league's best pass rush from a year ago, and these two making a big leap would be huge for the defense as a whole.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!