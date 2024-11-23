Three Key Ravens Questionable vs. Chargers
The Baltimore Ravens' final injury report of the week is a gastly one to say the least.
Most notably, linebacker Roquan Smith, center Tyler Linderbaum and defensive tackle Travis Jones were all listed as questionable. Smith has not practiced all week, while Linderbaum and Jones were limited participants on Saturday, or rather estimated as such, after not participating previously.
All three would be big losses, but none more so than Smith, who injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time All-Pro hasn't missed a game due to injury in more than two seasons with the Ravens, but considering he hasn't practiced all week, that streak is very much in jeopardy. Smith leads the Ravens with 110 total tackles this season, tied for the most in the league.
Linderbaum appeared on the injury report Friday with a back injury, though him moving up on Saturday is definitely good news. The third-year pro has established himself as one of the league's top centers, and he could earn his second-straight Pro Bowl selection this season. If he's out, it's a huge blow to the offense.
Jones has been battling an ankle injury for several weeks now, and it's sadly slowed him down after a strong start. He has played through it for the most part, but it's still clear to see.
The Ravens already ruled out two other players in cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle). Maulet missed last week's game against Pittsburgh, his former team, while Kane suffered his injury late in said game.
In better news, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who appeared on the injury report Friday with a mysterious knee injury, was estimated as a full participant on Saturday. The fourth-year pro is enjoying a career season with 531 receiving yards and four touchdowns, so him being out there is a big boost.
Other notable players with no game status include safety Kyle Hamilton (neck), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (neck), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (illness) and running back Justice Hill (concussion).
