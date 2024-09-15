3 Players To Watch in Ravens vs. Raiders
After a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Baltimore Ravens return to the warm embrace of M&T Bank Stadium for the first time this season when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The Raiders may not be as intimidating as their AFC West rivals, but the Ravens know they can't overlook any opponent. They are the better team on paper and should win if they play to the level they're capable of, but there's no such thing as a guarantee in the NFL.
With that in mind, here are three Baltimore players whose performances on Sunday could sway the entire game.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley had a rough opener last week, though not because of his blocking performance. Instead, it was because he was called for three illegal formation penalties, which made him feel like the officials were making an example of him.
This week, Stanley will look to cut down on the penalties while facing one of the best edge rushers in the league. Maxx Crosby is the face of the Raiders franchise today, and the Ravens will have to keep him in check for their offense to thrive. As such, Stanley and his fellow linemen have possibly the most important job of anyone on offense in this game.
DT Nnamdi Madubuike
Madubuike is sporting a "new" first name and a leaner frame, but his game remains the same. Last week, he recorded half a sack in the loss to Kansas City, his 14th game with at least half a sack since the start of last season. He nearly had another full sack, but instead took a costly roughing the passer penalty that led to a Chiefs touchdown.
This week, Madubuike leads the Ravens' pass rush against a Raiders offensive line that allowed four sacks last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He should be the one making life miserable for Gardner Minshew and co., and he could be in for a huge performance overall.
CB Marlon Humphrey
As Baltimore's top cornerback, Humphrey will likely be tasked with covering one of the best receivers in the game today in Las Vegas' Davante Adams. The Ravens defense as a whole gave up too many big plays against the Chiefs, including five passes of 20+ yards. If they want to stop the bleeding against the Raiders, it starts with Humphrey and co. keeping Adams under wraps.
