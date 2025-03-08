Three Positions Ravens Need Most in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens have some needs to address when free agency officially begins next week. The Ravens have 11 draft picks, so they don't want to spend too much in free agency, but signing a few strong players at positions of need will be key.
NFL.com pointed out three separate areas on the field where the Ravens need some help.
Offensive line
"The offensive line is the Ravens’ first area of focus with two starters (left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari) headed to free agency, and re-signing one or both players isn’t out of the question," NFL.com writes.
Stanley is considered to be the best free agent at any position, and Mekari should get a considerable amount of interest from teams around the league. Should the Ravens lose either of them, they will need to find someone to fill in the void.
Secondary
"They’ll also look to fortify their secondary and upgrade from free-agent CB Brandon Stephens, who allowed 8.8 yards per target (most by a Ravens DB since at least 2018). Baltimore needs at least one more capable option at free safety with Kyle Hamilton frequently used in the box," NFL.com writes.
Replacements for Stephens and Marcus Williams are needed, and while the Ravens have young players at each position, adding some experience will go a long way for them.
Kicker
"Kicker is also an area of concern with Justin Tucker facing allegations of inappropriate conduct during massage sessions, which are being investigated by the league. With little cap space, Baltimore could have a quiet free agency and focus primarily on building through the draft," NFL.com writes.
It's rare for the Ravens to need a kicker considering Tucker has been with the team for over a decade, but it's time to move on, and Baltimore can hopefully replace him with another well-regarded specialist.
