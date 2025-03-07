Ravens OC Praises Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens offense has thrived in its first two years under Todd Monken, but there is still room for growth.
The success of the offense is linked to star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had a pair of MVP's before his age-27 season.
Even though Jackson has already accomplished a lot in his career, Monken believes there is still more to come from him.
"The year that he had, I think he's still just scratching the surface of where he's headed," Monken said on "The Lounge Podcast." h/t team website writer Clifton Brown. "It may not statistically show up that way, but I know he's only the scratching the surface."
Part of the reason Jackson has moments of greatness isn't always due to his physical abilities, but rather his football IQ.
"Lamar is an unbelievably humble superstar," Monken said.
"That doesn't mean he's not competitive, doesn't want to be great. Lamar just wants to win. But he also knows that him playing well … your chances of winning go up exponentially if you have a great quarterback."
The Ravens have been to the playoffs in six out of the seven seasons where they have had Jackson on the roster, and that simply isn't a coincidence. Jackson elevates the Ravens and plays at a different level compared to other quarterbacks, which is why there is reason to believe that the team can perform better with the quarterback only having just turned 28 years old.
"He has unbelievable vision," Monken said. "The way he sees the field and plays the game is one of one. His ability to escape. He's so calm. He jumps right, he just left, he jumps back, jumps forward, puts his hand on someone's face mask. There is no panic. (It) feels like he's in control. It's unique. It's fun to work with."
In the meantime, the Ravens will work in free agency to ensure that the roster around Jackson can complement him and help the team compete for a Super Bowl.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!