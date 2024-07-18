New Starting LB Could Shape Ravens Season
For a first-year starter, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson has a lot riding on his shoulders heading into this season.
The 2023 third-round pick out of Clemson didn't play much as a rookie, although he did see a good bit of action in the final game of the regular season. This year, though, he's expected to take over as a starting inside linebacker opposite Roquan Smith following Patrick Queen's departure earlier this offseason.
Those are some big shoes to fill for the 23-year-old, and he could have a huge impact on Baltimore's defense. The young linebacker even found himself on CBS Sports' list of 50 lesser-known players who could shape the 2024 season as a whole.
"Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen left for the arch-rival Steelers this offseason, and Simpson will likely be his replacement. In fact, Queen endorsed Simpson earlier this offseason," CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles writes. "A third-round pick last year, Simpson is regarded as an explosive athlete, and though he hardly played last season, playing next to Roquan Smith should help ease his adjustment."
Luckily, Simpson is no slouch at all. He enjoyed a very productive career at Clemson, recording 136 total tackles over his final two seasons. He was also a third-team All-ACC selection and a finalist for the Butkus award as the country's top linebacker in 2022. The lack of playing time last season wasn't an indictment on him, but rather a consequence of being behind two Pro Bowl level players.
Additionally, Simpson will have plenty of support around him as he enters the starting role. Smith, one of the best linebackers in the game, has already taken him under his wing, and defensive coordinator Zachary Orr was his position coach last year, so he knows Simpson's strengths better than anyone.
So while Simpson will have plenty of pressure on him, he has shown he is capable of handling it and he won't be alone in doing so. It can be nerve-wracking for a new starter to come in, but SImpson should feel very good about the upcoming season.
