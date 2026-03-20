Four Low-Cost Free Agents the Ravens Should Sign Next

The Baltimore Ravens still have a lot of work to do on the roster, as they have seen 12 players depart for other teams.

Three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum has been the team's biggest loss as he went to the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore has also lost tight end Isaiah Likely, safety Alohi Gilman, and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones.

At the same time, key signings like four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson and John Simpson have added some much-needed depth to the team. There are four other players who would be great signings that wouldn't break the bank for the Ravens.

Graham Glasgow, C

Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linderbaum's departure was a massive blow to the Ravens, who already have way too many concerns about their interior offensive line. Glasgow has plenty of NFL experience, having spent 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. The Lions recently released Glasgow before free agency began, so he's now available to be signed at 33.

Spotrac has his projected market value at $5.8 million per year, which is affordable for a lineman who has started 136 games in his NFL career. If the Ravens aren't 100% confident in the upcoming NFL Draft or the two backups they signed, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, then Glasgow would be a perfect one-year rental who can play at a high level.

Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Why not bring back a guy whom the Ravens know well and make a solid rotational edge rusher? Van Noy is now two seasons removed from the 12.5-sack season that landed him in the Pro Bowl back in 2024, but last year, he couldn't even hit three sacks on the year.

It appears as though Van Noy has lost a bit of a step, but he is a great leader in the locker room, and Hendrickson's arrival takes the pressure off of Van Noy being "the guy" and allows him to just rotate in the game. Plus, he would come at a cheap cost for one year, with roughly $3 million being the price that could land him in Baltimore once again.

Tim Patrick, WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There is considerable risk in bringing in Patrick, as he is injury-prone, having missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles. Since then, though, he's only missed two games with the Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, going for 581 yards and six touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5, Patrick gives the Ravens the height they are missing with DeAndre Hopkins being a free agent and a short-term solution on the outside. Also, he would maybe cost between $2-3 million, which is a steal for someone of his talents and experience.

Travis Homer, RB

Chicago Bears running back Travis Homer | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Homer might not make the kind of impact that fans would expect on offense, but he can do a lot of things for the Ravens that might be valuable for the team. Over the last few years, Homer has found success on special teams as he can be a great gunner on kickoff return and fill in as a running back and returner if needed.

Keaton Mitchell is off the team with running back depth needed, and Tylan Wallace left for the Cleveland Browns as one of the Ravens' top special teams players. Homer can easily replace both guys and be a Swiss Army Knife for Baltimore while only costing a veteran's minimum.

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