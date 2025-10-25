Tyler Huntley Proved He Can Save Ravens' Season
A lot can change within a 24-hour period, as the Baltimore Ravens fan base went from excitement over Lamar Jackson returning after a full day of practice to now praying that Tyler Huntley can be the savior the team needs to turn their season around.
Jackson had practiced all week leading up to the Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears, including a full day's work on the last day of working out. After practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was not able to reveal who he believes will start at quarterback.
It was announced that Huntley would be the starter if Jackson was not able to play against the Bears. The teams added later that they had signed Huntley from the practice squad and onto the 53-man roster.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport decided to spice up the storyline a bit by saying that Jackson was running the scout team on the final day of practice. That's usually not a great sign, and the two-time MVP was ultimately ruled out against the Bears, meaning Huntley will start in his place.
Huntley is the only man for the job
The Ravens gave Cooper Rush a shot at starting after Jackson hurt his hamstring and missed the last two games. Those starts did not go well for Rush as the offense scored just 13 points and threw zero touchdowns to four interceptions.
Baltimore's last game, a 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, was the final straw for Rush, as Huntley hopped into the game in the fourth quarter and played well. He threw for 68 yards and rushed for another 39 yards, sparking an offense that had nothing going for them most of the game.
That made the decision easy after the bye week to give Huntley the chance to play, a position the veteran quarterback has been in since 2020. He's started 14 games and appeared in 26 total in the NFL with a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Huntley has thrown for 2,854 yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, adding 683 rushing yards and five touchdowns as well.
What makes Huntley the better option for this Ravens offense is that he plays exactly the same style of football that Jackson does. They are both mobile quarterbacks with strong arms, making the deep ball a possibility that wasn't there with Rush.
It will open up the offense significantly, making the Bears' defense respect Huntley's legs. That's a massive plus for running back Derrick Henry, who can now have more options to get the running game going. Expect Huntley to run a lot of RPO plays with Henry breaking off some big runs.
There will be a ton of nervous Ravens fans watching on television to see what happens, but if the Ravens want the best shot at turning the season around with a win, Huntley is the man to get it done.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!