Ravens Lose Lamar Jackson After Practice Change
The Baltimore Ravens made a major announcement entering the weekend, placing a screeching halt on some of the momentum that the team spent their bye week building up.
Ravens Rule Out Jackson
Lamar Jackson looked to be returning to the field for the first time in nearly a month, but he was officially ruled out for Week 8 after previous practices suggested that he could be nearing a comeback.
His absence leaves backup Tyler Huntley to ascend into the spot-starting role after just getting elevated to the 53-man roster yesterday.
Jackson, like many of the Ravens' numerous previously-injured contributors, spent their collective week off angling to return with full strength, and their season's depended on it. They weren't even winning with the two-time MVP putting up one of his best statistical starts yet, with various other position groups holding their progress back. The defense wasn't applying much pressure along the line or through the air, while their unimpressive offensive line continually forced Jackson to improvise.
The hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs only exacerbated the Ravens' issues, with unsteady backup quarterback play hurting the offense's odds of keeping up with the porous defense. They held a record of 1-2 when Jackson went out, and all they've done is finalize three lopsided losses in the Ravens' two and a half games without him entering the bye.
He was considered a full participant by this past practice week's end, but further reports clarified that Jackson was actually practicing with the scout team instead of with his usual starting lineup. NFL insider Ian Rapaport clarifiec that that;s usually a sign that the player in question is usually another week out from fully returning, and the organization fulfilled his prophecy with the weekend's ruling.
Ravens Counting on Huntley
This clears the way for Huntley to make his first start with the squad since 2023. The longtime Ravens second-stringer departed for the Miami Dolphins last season before making his way back to Baltimore's practice squad late this summer, and after former direct understudy Cooper Rush provided a several-week sample size of unappealing play, Huntley's set to re-take the reigns following a short stint at the end of their most recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
While he'll take the field against a Chicago Bears team that he once made his starting debut against, the rest of the Ravens will look to return to holding on for dear life without Jackson.
Much has been written about their need to take advantage of their easier remaining schedule to salvage their playoff dreams, and that'll be more difficult with the team's best player still missing in action. The Bears may not be quite as formidable as the Ravens' prior opponents, but they still stand at 4-2, while one more loss pushes Baltimore into a 1-6 hole that'll be next-to-impossible to escape.
