Barstool Host Calls Ravens Star Washed
Justin Tucker has long been the standard of kicking in the NFL.
That appears to be on shakier ground than ever, though, for the Baltimore Ravens kicker.
Tucker missed another kick from over 50 yards out, which proved to be more than costly in the Ravens' 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. With the miss, Tucker has gone 1 for 7 on field goals that are 50 yards or more since last season. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made all four of his field goals, including two from over 50 yards on Sunday.
Those struggles have co-hosts Dan Katz and 'PFT Commenter' on Barstool's show Pardon My Take proclaiming the days of Tucker being the best kicker in the league are in the rearview mirror.
"He is washed compared to peak Justin Tucker," Katz said. "One hundred percent, yes. He's no longer Justin Tucker. He's no longer, 'Hey, we have a 50-yard field goal. We're gonna make it because we have Justin Tucker.'"
Katz added: "The thing that that sucks for Justin Tucker, is that we just compare him to old Justin Tucker. So it's not that he sucks. He's still a very good kicker. We expect him to make every single kick no matter what and now he's missed a few 50-yarders."
For the season, Tucker is 0 for 2 on field goals beyond 50 yards and is the only kicker to miss from that distance this season out of 37 attempts.
Given Tucker's struggles, saying he's on the back nine of his career and no longer the best kicker in the league isn't a stretch. For comparison's sake, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is 6 for 6 on field goals from over 50 yards away since last season and Dallas Cowboys kicker Bradon Aubrey is 13 for 13.
There's no disputing how good Tucker was at his peak and may still be. From 2016 to 2022, he was 39 for 50 on kicks from over 50 yards out. In 2023, the five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler was 31 for 32 on field goals under 50 yards.
He's also led the league in field goals made three times, field goal percentage once and holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history.
"He used to be automatic," PFT said. "This is crazy to say. This is an insane statement to make. He used to be automatic from 60 and in."
Tucker, 34, may not be the same kicker he once was, but he's still plenty good enough. If he can return to form on field goals from 50 yards out, it'll help the Ravens greatly and go a long way toward re-cementing him as one of the league's best and most reliable kickers from long distance.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!