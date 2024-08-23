Watch: Ravens QB's Bumpy Bike Ride to Practice
With the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Green Bay Packers for joint practice on Thursday, it only felt right to join the Packers' time-honored tradition of riding bicycles to training camp practice. It was a fun welcome ahead of a day of spirited competition, perhaps a little too fun in some cases.
In a video that has gone somewhat viral, Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson nearly lost control of his bike while greeting fans. He thankfully re-gained control just in time, and even joked about it later on.
It wasn't all bad for Jackson, though, as he still got to greet plenty of adoring fans and even sign some autographs before riding off.
Other Ravens such as Justin Tucker and Rashod Bateman took part in the tradition as well, but not everyoone got in on the fun. Head coach John Harbaugh instead took a cart to practice, as after some warnings from Packers players, he was a bit cautious of the bikes' safety.
"They brought me over in a cart," Harbaugh said. "I could probably get on bike. Some of the Packers' players were telling me that you kind of have to take a really close look at the bike first. The quality of the bike is not guaranteed. Usually, they're really good, but [you have to] make sure the chain has been oiled up – three-in-one oil – and everything is moving smoothly. I don't want to see the chain pop. I don't want to see it get stuck. I don't want that on video, so we'll have to see."
After a good day of practice, and thankfully no fights, the Ravens and Packers will face off at Lambeau field on Saturday to close out their preseason slate. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
