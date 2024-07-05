Watch: Young Fans Shares Wholesome Reaction to Ravens Cake
There are no shortage of passionate Baltimore Ravens fans out there, but this young fan may just take the cake, literally.
Over the past few days, a video of a young boy's wholesome reaction to a Lamar Jackson-themed birthday cake, while wearing a No. 8 Ravens jersey no less, has been going viral on social media. The original video comes from TikTok user MekaTreats22, but a repost on X has garnered nearly 190,000 views in three days.
“It’s Lamar Jackson! It’s the Baltimore Ravens,” the boy said in the video.
Jackson, who is evidently this young boy's favorite player, has previously taken time out of his busy schedule to meet with his younger fans. With the traction this video has gotten, perhaps he could make this fan very happy as well.
Jackson has established himself as a bona fide superstar in the NFL. The 27-year-old just won his second MVP award in five full seasons as a starter, making him one of just 11 players in NFL history with multiple MVPs. Additionally, he's potentially the best dual-threat quarterback the league has ever seen, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
As successful as he's been, Jackson has also been subject to a bevy of criticism. A good chunk of that comes from fans online, but some notable pundits have also been critical of the two-time MVP, especially his performance in the playoffs. Even for all of his accomplishments, it seems that a Super Bowl victory is the only way to silence the doubters once and for all.
Hopefully for this young boy and other Ravens fans, that Super Bowl victory comes sooner rather than later.
