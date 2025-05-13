Raven Country

What We Know about Ravens' Schedule Heading Into Full Release

Every NFL team's upcoming regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday, and the Ravens already have an idea of the talent they'll be up against.

Henry Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) on a keeper in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals led 17-14 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL's schedule release will let everyone know the order of this regular season's upcoming matchups, even though the Baltimore Ravens have already released the pool of teams they'll be up against.

The Ravens, for their part, already have some idea what they'll be up against leading into Wednesday's scheduled reveal, per their prior reveal of 2024's home and away opponents.

They'll have two matchups against each of their AFC North rivals to look forward to, as per usual, even though the division doesn't look like the gauntlet it was in the early 2020s.

They're also set to match up against everyone from the AFC East at some point this fall, as well as assorted playoff regulars like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and the entirety of the loaded NFC North as part of their reigning division-winner tax. That lineup is good for the 12th toughest in the NFL after their 12-5 finish last year, and the fifth-highest in the AFC.

It's still unclear the order in which the Ravens will match up with their contemporaries, or when they'll get their bye-week break, or which games will be shifted into primetime viewing windows. One thing is certain: that crop of opponents provides the schedule makers with several easy choices should they choose to tap into Baltimore's competitive-looking path to another potential playoff appearance.

Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

