What We Know about Ravens' Schedule Heading Into Full Release
The NFL's schedule release will let everyone know the order of this regular season's upcoming matchups, even though the Baltimore Ravens have already released the pool of teams they'll be up against.
The Ravens, for their part, already have some idea what they'll be up against leading into Wednesday's scheduled reveal, per their prior reveal of 2024's home and away opponents.
They'll have two matchups against each of their AFC North rivals to look forward to, as per usual, even though the division doesn't look like the gauntlet it was in the early 2020s.
They're also set to match up against everyone from the AFC East at some point this fall, as well as assorted playoff regulars like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and the entirety of the loaded NFC North as part of their reigning division-winner tax. That lineup is good for the 12th toughest in the NFL after their 12-5 finish last year, and the fifth-highest in the AFC.
It's still unclear the order in which the Ravens will match up with their contemporaries, or when they'll get their bye-week break, or which games will be shifted into primetime viewing windows. One thing is certain: that crop of opponents provides the schedule makers with several easy choices should they choose to tap into Baltimore's competitive-looking path to another potential playoff appearance.
