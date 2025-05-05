Young Ravens QB Getting Another Shot as Depth Piece
The NFL wastes no time following its draft, extending the acclimation and signing process right into rookie minicamp for all of the various prospects trying to crash the final regular season roster.
Several prominent new Ravens can be spotted on the roster, with potential stars like safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green already reporting to duty for the team, but this lineup has plenty more stories to tell that didn't get covered over the three-day draft.
Many of those names may never see live NFL action, just hoping that they'll catch and open position at the right time and earn a training camp invite. Some of them arrive as long-fighting journeymen, while others have been loosely affiliated with the Baltimore organization as little-used organizational depth options.
That description applies to one Devin Leary, the lone quarterback listed on the rookie minicamp registry. He's been around the franchise before, having made some headlines as an uber-rare Baltimore-drafted quarterback in the sixth round of last year's draft.
The North Carolina State and Kentucky alumnus spent last summer enduring a similar summer ordeal before ultimately getting waived last August, but re-upped as a free agent in late January.
The backup's backup position is still open behind Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush, respectively, and the speedy signal caller could be just one great summer away from locking up that final roster spot.
