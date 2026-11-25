The Ravens are stuck with Trey Hendrickson.

They missed any chance to pawn him off before the trade deadline, and they will regret it , and they are stuck with another $30M fully guaranteed coming his way next season after getting nothing out of the $30M invested in him during this lost season. General manager Eric DeCosta has a failure offseason continuing a three-year debacle that should have cost him job in January when head coach John Harbaugh was fired.

He got nothing right, his offseason was doomed from the moment he pulled out of a Maxx Crosby trade and The Football Gods or karma have been kicking up every week since (or, well, it’s mostly just that he isn’t very good at this whole evaluating, negotiating, leadership thing). And no one, from an on-field standpoint, is going to embody this 2026 disaster as much as Hendrickson, who should honestly be doing far more standing on the sidelines as he gets attacked in the ground game with the weather turning.

They called him a $60M closer, and he hasn’t shown up in a fourth quarter all season and after six straight loses with rookie head coach looking overmatched all along, nothing Hendrickson does this season even really matters, now. Sad. But true.

With Hendrickson’s malaise getting more and more attention around the NFL, it’s as good a time as any to reflect on all the players brought in from outside the organization by DeCosta for this much-hyped defense and evaluate the evaluator. Hint: This ain’t pretty.

The defense is the biggest failure in the franchise and Minter can’t seem to do anything about it. His side of the ball was handed the preponderance of resources in free agency, and Minter is an alleged mastermind. so this should be keeping owner Steve Bisciotti up at night, and jobs should be on the line.

Hendrickson

Cash: $60M/2 years

Key Stats: 2 sacks, 5 pressures in the fourth quarter, 12.7% pressure rate late five weeks

Verdict – F: He was supposed to be the guy who ended the fourth-quarter rot and turned this defense around and stopped all the blowing of fourth quarter leads. Doesn’t have a signature moment or game and has been increasingly invisible lately, except when getting exposed in the ground game. His "revenge" game vs. Bengals could not have been more of a dud.

Calais Campbell

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enter the field prior to the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash: $5.5M/1 year

Key Stats: 1 sack, 1 batted pass, 6 solo tackle, 28 snaps/game

Verdict – D: Hard to see him play out his age 40 season on a joke of a defense in a franchise hardwired to lose. Going to post close to 500 snaps if they keep this pace up, but with so few playmakers around him, the impact has been muted. He is an all-time great leader and exemplary human, but this DL has not been strong and now they are getting run on.

Jaylinn Hawkins

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash: $5M/1 year

Key Stats: 6 GP, 1 Pressure, 16 tackles, 137.5 Passer Rating

Verdict – F: Will probably be out until the bye. Has not connected with any of the fellow safeties and communication issues are rampant. Showed up against the run and pass game with the Patriots but this has been brutal. Picked on when they do throw his way. Part of one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.

Chidobe Awuzie

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) runs the ball while Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) defend during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash: $5M/1 year

Key Stats: 103 Coverage Snaps. 97.9 Passer Rating

Verdict – D: Compared to last year, where he provided excellent bang for the buck, it’s an F. But, hey, he hasn’t been picked on as much as $19M corner Marlon Humphrey and he hasn’t needed Mayor Brandon Scott to rebuke him for offensive remarks about Baltimore, so we have to grade on a curve here. Even with Humphrey getting carved up, Minter hasn’t wanted to play him much and he’s fallen behind TJ Tampa now, too.

Conclusion

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta sits on the bench before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This was a total joke by the front office. Across the board. Every level. They got absolutely nothing out of the draft on defense – Zion Young (second round) has no pass rush and barely plays; Chandler Rivers hasn’t’ seen the field on defense in weeks – and you won’t find a bigger collective bust of new defensive coordinator plus lack of production from the players brought in during the offseason.

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