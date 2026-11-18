The Ravens’ run game is beyond broken.

And it’s probably unfixable. The loss of historically mobile, two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has sunk their ability to win the numbers game at the line of scrimmage and create holes and math that works in their favor; and Jackson isn’t coming back to this sinking ship. Rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has become very predictable in his run concepts, with multiple execs from other teams pointing out to me that teams are keying on when the under-center and outside zone runs are coming.

And, well, the offensive line that failing general manager Eric DeCosta has concocted is the worst by far of all the suspect units he’s constructed, one that seems hellbent on getting quarterbacks maimed, and quickly-aging 32-year-old running back Derrick Henry swarmed behind the line of scrimmage. It’s so bad that one could rightfully make the case that four of the five starting spots should be shuffled so that someone perhaps less prone to crushing mistakes could get a shot.

It’s a fairly dire circumstance and the fact that no QB on this roster is going to shift that math in Doyle’s favor is damning. If he is in fact the genius he was purported to be this summer, well, now would be the perfect time to show it. More likely, Doyle will be hard-pressed to change things even on the margins, but he absolutely must lean into these three fundamental changes to his approach after henry ran 10 times for 10 yards against a middling Chargers defense Monday night and the team ran 15 times for 16 yards.

“There's to me just a combination of a lot of factors that we need to figure out how to be able to run the football,” struggling rookie head coach Jesse Minter said Monday. “There's been spurts of it, but the last few games, it's obviously not where it needs to be.

“It starts with me, starts with the coaches, goes down to the players. Unacceptable, honestly, that we're not able to. The first half, to have no yards rushing, it's embarrassing. And so, we'll keep trying to find a better way to do it."

We have a few suggestions:

Less Henry, More Justice Hill

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) in the first quarter by at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing lasts forever, there was always a good reason to suspect a decline at this age (all the data pointed to it), and that Doyle was not going to be able to get the 300 carries he badly wanted from him with the effectiveness he would expect. That’s out the window now. (Henry has never run 300 times for three straight years).

With failing center Cam Jurgens now anchoring this line, under center runs are impossible and running between the tackles, period, is out. That’s Henry’s bread-and-butter, along with outside zone rushes, but teams are shooting the gap with linebackers and defensive backs and blowing that up in the backfield. Monday night – on the feels of five weeks of stagnation (at best) – should be the end of thinking this can be based around Henry with this line and personnel.

Rushing Without Jackson On The Field:

Henry: 110 – 358 – 3 TD 3.3 yards/carry 0.36 Yds Before Contact

Hill: 23 – 187 – 1 8.8 yards/carry 3.78 Yds Before Contact

If under center can’t work, well, Rushing Out OF Shotgun:

Henry: 60 – 194 – 4 3.21 yards/carry 0.53 Yds Before Contact

Hill: 19 – 144 – 0 7.60 yards/carry 4.63 Yds Before Contact

Rushing Up The Middle (Since Week 6):

Henry: 28 – 84 – 1 3.00 yards/carry 0.54 Yds Before Contact

Hill: 8 – 85 – 1 10.6 yards/carry 8.63 Yds Before Contact

So, yeah, it's time for more spread formations and less I-formation and more sprint plays with speed out of the gun.

Multiplicity Of Scheme and Personnel

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens cannot get as caught up in outside zone and trying to do something they thought would be a calling hard. They have had a new line almost every week and Doyle isn’t fooling anyone. It’s time to incorporate more power and duo blocking and see if that can unlock Henry and save the perimeter stuff for others.

And that goes way beyond just Hill.

The team seems reluctant to get fifth-round pick Adam Randall into a football game this season as he sits on Injured Reserve. But they need to see what he can do as a “Joker” in this offense who can run wide receiver routes as an inside player and also carry the football and serve as an H-back and fullback. They are desperate for some new looks and traits.

And Zay Flowers needs to get back into the flow of the run game and used like he was early in the season with Jackson. They need to think about pony packages with Hill and Flowers in the backfield and Henry and Flowers and, shoot, Henry and Randall.

Anybody see what Sean McVay did last week due to injuries, basically just leaning on 13 personnel and pony packages to destroy the Cardinals on Sunday? Get that film to Doyle.

Get Heavy

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris (47) and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Carson Vinson (71) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feel like we say this all the time, but in light of what we just noted with McVay, and given the limitations of this roster, Doyle needs to be willing to throw more manpower at the problem and get the tackle eligible involved and let Jacoby Brissett take some play-action shots out of that heavy stuff.

They should think about having a fullback be much more a part of this offense (paging Pat Ricard).If Carson Vinson replaces Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, as I would espouse, then find another swing tackle.

The Ravens have gone with six offensive linemen 31 times, which is fourth-most in the NFL, but given the depths the traditional run game has hit, that’s not enough. They average a hefty 5.4 yards/carry when they do it, which is also fourth in the NFL. Doyle is using two or more tight ends 44% of the time, which is top 10 in the NFL, but the head coach Doyle worked for last year in Chicago – Ben Johnson, a true savant – is using them over half the time and running the ball with vigor and getting plenty of people involved.

Baltimore could badly use more of that.

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