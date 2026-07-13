2 Ravens Position Groups That Will Soar In 2026 And 2 That Will Regress

The Ravens are hopeful that after a dismal 2025 season there will be sweeping improvements throughout the roster.

And there is good reason to be bullish that indeed the team will see improved individual and collective production. It’s helpful to consider a team’s upcoming campaign through the prism of position groups and where they stand in relation to the rest of the roster and to the rosters of the other teams in their division.

There are a few groups in particular where it’s relatively easy to anticipate a major lead forward. And a few where the Ravens might be more vulnerable than they would like, too. A year ago, it was difficult to name a single group that rose to the expected standard, let alone shattered it.

Outside of punter Jordan Stout (a one-man position group makes things a little easier), it was hard to identify an area that proved to be better come January than was expected in September. Running back merits consideration for sure, given Derrick Henry’s age, but even then there were fumbling issues and short-yardage issues.

Beyond that, it’s difficult to make a case. It really was that bad.

At a time when the AFC was more watered down and more wide open than arguably any time since the second wave of the Patriots dynasty got going, the Ravens didn’t come close to taking advantage of it. They wilted.

There are some strong candidates for areas where this team could take a leap, and a few where things could still get perilous, too:

Defensive Line - Better

This can’t get worse. It really can’t. Whether Nnamdi Madubuike can return fully and be himself or not, these have been too many resources poured into this group for it not so surge. No way no one has more than five sacks next season.

Trey Hendrickson is a big deal and adding Calais Campbell is a big deal and this group was run over and run through a year ago. No way it happens like that again.

Quarterback – Better

Lamar Jackson didn’t see the field as much as anyone would like and when he did, he didn’t far all that well throwing to anyone other than Zay Flowers. He didn’t run as much as had been the norm, and when he did it wasn’t as effective or explosive as we have come to expect.

There is a lot of uncertainty about rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and how quickly this offense will come together. But the change in tempo and cadence and aggression and getting under center more should be a boost. Things could be rough at first but exceeding last year’s production is reasonable.

And the No. 2 QB at the start of last season, Cooper Rush, was a total disaster and while I’m not big on Snoop Huntley he has to be better than that if he does need to play.

Punter - Worse

Stout had an awful time of things as a rookie and he really didn’t establish himself as a punter, let alone become a Pro Bowl talent, until his walk season. So it doesn’t seem crazy to wonder if there is a similar learning curve and process ahead for rookie Ryan Eckley.

He doesn’t have to replace the rookie version of Stout, he has to replace the guy who got paid a record contract in free agency. And he is working for a head coach that we suspect will be pretty conservative, so there will be no shortage of opportunities for him to kick the football.

Tight End - Worse

I believe Mark Andrews is on a steady decline and the game film indicates as much and the advance metrics scream that much. So not having an Isaiah Likely around anymore and relying on rookies who have limited skillsets seems like a dangerous way to approach thing to me,

Don’t get it twisted: this room wasn’t good last year. Not close.

And I wouldn’t be shocked if the production this year isn’t any better unless this team does something real to address it (Darren Waller is batter and cheaper than Andrews; I’ll die on that hill.

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