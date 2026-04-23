25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Baltimore Ravens — Ranked by Round and Impact

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally upon us, which means the Baltimore Ravens' big board is likely set, finalized and ripe for the picking with their 11 selections, tied for the second-most in the league.

For as much flak as this year's class as a whole has gotten for not being star-studded with obvious blue-chip talent, particularly at the top, it is deep at several positions where the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta need to attack, such as interior offensive line, edge defender, and tight end.

The Ravens will have to balance need, positional value, schematic fit and injury risk as they navigate the three-day event. Here is a snapshot of what the top of their board could look like when it comes to prospects they could look to target in the early, middle and later rounds who'd be right at home in Baltimore.

Round 1

1. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Five years ago, no one thought there was a chance that three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton would fall to the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

Now they hold the same pick with a decent chance that the former Hurricane, who was arguably the most disruptive player in the nation last year, could tumble down the board either into their lap or at least within reasonable trade-up range. Bain Jr. is coming off an All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year junior season, where he was a major catalyst for his team's run to the national title. Short arms be damned, he'd helped supercharge an already revamped Ravens pass rush that added four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

2. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The local product from Silver Spring, Maryland, falling to the team he grew up rooting for is highly unlikely, given that he is the consensus top-rated corner, but he could also entice DeCosta into trading up a few spots if he gets within a reasonable range. Delane transferred from Virginia Tech to join the Tigers for his final year in college and took his game to the next level against SEC competition, showing his lockdown ability and coverage versatility during his All-American senior campaign.

With both four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and fellow nine-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie playing on expiring contracts in 2026, the Ravens could get aggressive with finding their next starter to play opposite of Nate Wiggins.

3. OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The former Nittany Lion standout is not just the top interior offensive line prospect in this entire class, but he is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman overall, regardless of position. He has been the most popular mock draft projection pick for the Ravens at No. 14 and has the floor of a high-quality starter and ceiling of a perennial Pro Bowler, if not an All-Pro selection.

Paired with veteran free agent addition John Simpson, he'd complete the much-needed overhaul of what was arguably the worst starting guard tandem in the league last year.

4. OL Spencer Fano, Utah

The former Ute is essentially a rich man's Patrick Mekari, with how he is capable of playing any position along the offensive line at a high level. Fano is the second-most popular mock projection because he could come in right away and be a plug-and-play option at either center or right guard and potentially be first man up at one or both of the tackle spots.

5. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Duck has been the third-most popular prospect projected to be taken by the Ravens in mocks for good reason. He is not just a tight end but rather a dynamic pass-catching weapon that could be deployed in a myriad of ways, especially with a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who loves throwing over the middle and under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is expected to heavily utilize multiple tight end sets.

6. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

If it weren't for his checkered injury history in college that persisted throughout the pre-draft process, the former Sun Devil would be unequivocally viewed as the top wideout in this entire class, and even despite them, he still has the highest upside. At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, he has the size, speed, body control, fearlessness over the middle of the field and route-running savvy that the Ravens would love to add to the mix alongside two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and former first-rounder Rashod Bateman.

7. EGDE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

If the Ravens aren't fortunate enough to have his former teammate fall in their laps at No. 14 and some of their other top options are off the board, this former Hurricane is far from a consolation prize. While some teams are wary of taking a recently turned 25-year-old in the first round or at the top 20 picks, he is ready to be an immediate contributor and instant impact player for a team firmly in a Super Bowl window.

8. EDGE Denzel Boston, Zion Young

While taking the former Tiger and SEC standout at No. 14 overall would be a reach, in the event of a trade-back scenario into the 20s, he would definitely be at or near the top of their board at that point. Young is a heavy-handed edge defender with the run-stuffing prowess that would perfectly complement a proven pass rusher with a pedigree like Hendrickson.

Round 2

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. DT Peter Woods, Clemson

As encouraging and exciting as the recent news of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's potential imminent return to action is for the Ravens, their strategy should still be to come out of this draft with a difference-maker at the position if it presents itself, just in case, and for depth. The former Tiger falling to them at No. 45 overall feels unlikely, but could totally happen, and if it does happen, they will likely sprint the card in.

10. DT Caleb Banks, Florida

If it weren't for his injury-related red flags related to his multiple foot injuries, the former Gator would've been in strong consideration for the Ravens and a lot of other teams in the first round. He possesses not just prototypical but tantalizing measurables and athleticism at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms. Banks still might not last until No. 45, but in the event that he does, the value and upside he presents here would likely be too good to pass up.

11. OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

The former Aggie is arguably the next best natural guard prospect after Ioane and is actually the better scheme fit of the two for the Ravens. His quick feet, agility and athleticism would be perfect in what is expected to be an outside-zone-heavy rushing attack under new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Dwayne Ledford.

12. CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being undersized at 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, the former Hoosier plays much bigger and has proven that he can hold up playing on the outside, although he is best suited for the slot. Ponds would also be an ideal successor candidate for Humphrey, who was voted First Team All Pro in both of the seasons of his career, where he split time between the nickel and boundary.

13. Malachi Lawrence

, UCF

The former Knight is one of the explosive edge defenders in this entire draft with a great get-off, good length, bend around the corner and impressive pass rush refinement. He recorded 20 sacks in college, the bulk of which came over his final three with 7.5 in 2023, five in 2024 and seven in 2025.

14. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

After losing Isaiah Likely in free agency, the Ravens need another pass-catching specialist at the position capable of playing in the slot or lined up outside to create and exploit mismatches, and that's where the former Commodore would come in. Stowers is a former quarterback who made the conversion to tight end in college, and his natural feel for the passing game shows in his ability to uncover, get proper depth at or beyond the line to gain, and adjust to errant passes. He is a huge threat in the red zone and routinely makes contested catches look easy.

15. OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

The former Yellow Jacket is a powerful blocker who plays with and finishes with a nasty edge and is athletic enough to move in space, and has good foot quickness in pass protection. He's a natural right guard with 43 college starts at that spot under his belt, so he'd be comfortable slotting right into the spot the Ravens vacated by not bringing back Daniel Faalele.

16. EDGE Gabe Jacus, Illinois

The former Orange Man would look great in black and purple because he plays with the kind of physicality and rugged demeanor that the Ravens covet in their edge defenders. Jacas steadily improved as a pass rusher throughout college, totally 27 sacks that included a career-high 11 as a senior in 2025.

Round 3

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

17. EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

The former Wolverine is already familiar with two members of the Ravens new coaching staff, having previously played under head coach Jesse Minter and defensive line coach Lou Esposito. He is a power presence on the edge who uses his length and strength to bull rush and bulldoze his way into the backfield.

18. WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

The big-bodied wideout is just what the doctor ordered for the Ravens when it comes to their search for a physically dominant presence on the boundary. Hurst's stock has steadily risen throughout the pre-draft process because he is fast, explosive, can consistently win at the catch point and stretch the field vertically.

19. IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

The Ravens need a new starting center after losing three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, and who better to replace him than the person who took over for him in college with the Hawkeyes? Jones is one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in the entire class, regardless of position specification and would be an excellent scheme fit in the Ravens' new-look offense.

20. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits for the snap from center Sam Hecht (75) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The former Wildcat is another superb scheme fit with his ability to move in space and was stellar in pass protection to close out his collegiate career by not allowing a sack and yielding just two quarterback hits over his last 25 starts.

21. TE Oscar, Georgia

Despite not putting up prolific numbers as a pass catcher during his final two seasons with the Bulldogs after he was out of the shadows of Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers, he is still viewed as one of the most well-rounded prospects at the position in this year's class. The Ravens had him in for a 30 visit and could be eying him as high as the third round if he's still on the board at No. 80.

22. DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma



As far as penetrating pure three techniques go in this draft, the former Sooner is among the best of the bunch and certainly proved to be the most athletic at the 2026 NFL Combine with his testing numbers. Halton also showed a lot of pass-rush prowess over his final two seasons with 8.5 sacks.

Rounds 4-7

23. TE Justin Joly, N.C. State

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

The former ACC standout would be a great first or second swing at tight end, depending on what the Ravens do on the first or second day of the draft, as he is another excellent 'F'/move option that could come in right away and contribute as a pass catcher. He is dynamic, elusive, and electric with the ball in his hands after the catch, capable of making defenders miss in space as well as playing above the rim in contested situations.

24. IOL Parker Brailsford, Alabama

If the Ravens miss out on the projected center run in the third and fourth rounds, they could still find a prospect capable of competing for the starting job with the former Alabama standout. Brailsford is also a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and sup-300 pounds but is still athletic and tenacious enough to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme.

25. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

Even after adding veteran Durham Smythe in free agency to fill Charlie Kolar's blocking role in the offense, the Ravens could still look to target one of the best blockers in this year's loaded class at the position to another in-line traditional 'Y' option, and the former Buckeye fits the mold perfectly.