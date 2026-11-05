Ravens Week 8 Rookie Report: Undrafted QB Sees First Regular Season Action Under Dire Circumstances

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in Sunday's 36-10 road loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. They are in an AFC North division in which every other team has a record above .500, and after falling to 4-4, they deservedly sit at the bottom of the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. First-round stud interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane missed his first game with an MCL sprain. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall wasn't activated from short-term injured reserve in his fourth week of eligibility and seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

QB Joe Fagnano

While the undrafted rookie had dressed for each of the Ravens' first seven games, it was as the emergency No. 3 quarterback, and in this game, it didn't even take a full half for his services to be needed after both of the team's veterans got hurt. Fagnano checked into the game for the offense's second drive of the second quarter and had an exciting start with back-to-back completions of 10-plus yards and then it kind of went downhill from there, largely due to poor pass protection.

Nonetheless, the preseason darling who earned his way onto the roster showed a lot of grit and toughness as he eventually got banged up with an ankle injury before this one was over, getting sacked three times. Fagnano finished 10-of-21 for 91 passing yards and an ill-advised interception off a tipped pass while he was staring down his intended target. The most impressive throw of his regular-season debut performance was a 22-yard completion to wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a key third down in the third quarter that he threw with anticipation and had 15 yards tacked onto the chunk play after he got taken out by the knees by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Joe Fagnano with a very nice anticipation throw outside the numbers here.



If he can make this throw, he can make all the throws.



Give him protection and he'll be just fine. pic.twitter.com/CuEoaASCbq — #1 Bate Believer 🌙 (@suttondef) November 3, 2026

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OLB Zion Young

The second-rounder saw the sharp uptick in playing time on defense that many expected after

the Ravens lost sack leader and stout run-defending fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson to a season-ending pectoral injury. Young's 35 defensive snaps set a new career high and accounted for 42.7% of the team total, and he played a key role in limiting the Bills' rushing attack to just 3.7 yards per rush with how well he set the edge and forced runs back inside. He finished with an assisted tackle on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a quarterback sneak for no gain on third and short. Young was the Ravens' highest-graded rookie defender and second-highest overall, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 71.8.

Decade long starter in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Kje0Z148Lh — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) November 3, 2026

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

With all the turnover at the quarterback position, the third-rounder didn't get many chances to make many plays in the passing game. He hauled in his lone target for 13 yards and a first down before getting pushed after moving the ball deep into the red zone to the Buffalo seven-yard line.

TE Matt Hibner

The fourth-rounder played the second-fewest offensive snaps of the season in his second week back from a hand injury. Hibner was targeted as a pass-catcher for the first time in his last three appearances but didn't record a catch. He had an up-and-down performance as a blocker in the running game, helping spring Derrick Henry for the Ravens' only touchdown of the game and struggling to execute other insert blocks fully.

Nice cleanup block by Matt Hibner, giving Derrick Henry room to cut back for the TD. pic.twitter.com/fdrWadzTxp — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 2, 2026

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder played his fewest offensive snaps since Week 2 for the second week in a row with 13, and once again, that didn't stop him from making his presence felt as he recorded at least one catch in his fourth straight game. He reeled in one of his two targets for 15 yards on a diving catch for Fagnano's first completion. Cuevas was overthrown by primary backup quarterback Tyler Huntley on his first target and finished as the Ravens' highest-graded rookie and overall offensive player per PFF, with an overall grade of 84.7.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist had a strong outing with five punts for 249 yards, including a season-high average of 49.8 yards per punt and a long of 62, tying for his longest of the season. Eckley didn't have any touchbacks and was able to pin the Bills back inside their own 20-yard line twice.

You have to look pretty hard for a silver lining with the Ravens right now. But I’ve found one. With Lamar Jackson out, we’re likely to punt more.



That’ll give Ryan Eckley the reps he needs to settle in and find the consistency his game needs to truly succeed at the NFL level! pic.twitter.com/V4pcUK5ZZT — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) November 4, 2026

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent saw double his previous career-high in defensive snaps played with 34, which accounted for 41.5% of the team's total, and his 22 snaps on special teams ranked first among all rookies and was the second-most on the team. He has upside.