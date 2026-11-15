Four Storylines For Ravens' Primetime Matchup vs. Chargers

Coming off a much-needed mini-bye after having last played on Nov. 5, the Baltimore Ravens will be at home again and looking to snap a four-game losing streak in Week 10 for their fourth straight game against an AFC opponent when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Going up against the only team in the league without a win and needing to bounce back from getting shellacked in primetime, the Ravens currently have the worst record in the AFC North at 4-5 but have a golden opportunity to get back to .500 with a win.

There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this matchup between these two teams that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Here are the top four.

Jacoby Brissett's impact on the offense

The 11-year veteran will be the Ravens' fourth different starting quarterback this season after being acquired via trade nearly 10 days ago. He's already beaten the Chargers once this year in the season opener, when he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 26-14 upset win in which he went 27-of-37 for 277 passing yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a passer rating of 103.1. Brissett compared learning offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme to a "crash course," but both he and the team are confident in his ability to comprehend and operate it at a high level.

"I would just say, [I'm] very, very impressed with how fast he's learned what we're doing," head coach Jesse Minter said. "I don't sit in every offensive meeting, but just the fact that the work that he put in over the weekend and the work that he put in kind of leading up to Wednesday [because] practice didn't operate at any sort of different level for having a guy that literally just got here."

As for how Brissett's presence under center will elevate the offense, he doesn't pose a threat with his legs like two-time MVP Lamar Jackson or even Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley. However, his passing ability is second only to Jackson's among Ravens quarterbacks this season, which will help get both the running and passing game back on track. He'll be able to get the ball in the hands of the playmakers through the air accurately in space, and the Chargers won't be able to load the box to slow down star running back Derrick Henry nearly as much as the Ravens' last four opponents did.

What shake-up will occur for struggling defense?

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of what was essentially a mini-bye, Minter all but vowed that there would be some pivotal changes to both the personnel deployment and overall approach that the Ravens have had on the side of the ball that is supposed to be his expertise but has given up an average of nearly 35 points in their last three games. While he wouldn't get into specifics about which players could have their playing time reduced or increased, he reiterated that their top priority remains the same.

"I probably take as much pride of not giving up explosives as any defensive coach in the league, and obviously that's not showing up," Minter said. "It's all lip service right now. That's really, to me, major concern No. 1 from a defensive standpoint is limiting the explosive plays.

"If somebody goes on an 18-play drive and scores a touchdown on us, tip your hat and find different ways to get them off rhythm. But the one play, getting behind a coverage or whatever, those are the plays we have to eliminate."

When it comes to players who should have their roles on defense reduced or changed, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is at the top of that list. Having him predominantly play on the outside this season has made him a big-play magnet. Minter might consider playing him more in the slot, where he's had his best seasons, or continue rotating him with fellow veteran Chidobe Awuzie and third-year pro T.J. Tampa. Other players who've shown they're deserving more playing time on that side of the ball are veteran safety K'Von Wallace and undrafted rookie outside linebacker Ethan Burke.

Does Minter's familiarity give Ravens an edge?

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only roster, coaching staff and organization as a whole that the Ravens' first-year head coach is more familiar with than his own is the one he'll be going up against on Monday night. He spent the previous two seasons as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, where he went up against two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert every day in practice and masked the deficiencies of the defensive personnel by amplifying their strengths. His history with Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh goes back even further, as the two won a national championship together at the University of Michigan in 2023.

To call this matchup one between familiar foes is an understatement to say the least but with extra prep time off a mini bye and desperately needing to snap this current losing skid, Minter was likely imparting as much of his knowledge of how to attack his former team on his assistants since their last game ended.

"You're going against somebody you care a lot about, which sometimes makes it even more competitive," Minter said. "I know how Jim feels about it, I'm sure. So, I'm excited about the challenge. I think after the game it's great to be able to catch up and say hey to a bunch of those guys. But obviously, [there's] major, major focus on our team, our players [and] getting our team ready to play at a high level. [I'm] excited to play in primetime in front of our fans and give them something to cheer about."

Will home fans finally be treated to a primetime triumph?

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate after a score against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Staying on the topic of the Ravens Flock, it's been a season and a half since the team last won a nationally televised game at M&T Bank Stadium. They've not only lost their last four primetime games on their home turf, but each loss has been more embarrassing than the last, from getting steamrolled by the Detroit Lions for 224 yards in Week 3 last year to getting routed by the Cincinnati Bengals last Thanksgiving and allowing the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots to rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in Week 16 last year.

Their first crack at redemption this season couldn't have gone any worse, as they were blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game, but they were also being led by a hobbled, undrafted rookie free agent at quarterback, making his first career start. With a more experienced and capable starting quarterback in Brissett, going up against what has been the worst team in the league by virtue of their winless record and what they've shown on tape, there's no reason that the Ravens fans in attendance shouldn't go home with their heads held high after a victory for the first time since the 2024 Wildcard round. In that game, they ran the Pittsburgh Steelers out of two and held them to under 20 points for the second time that season.