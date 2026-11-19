Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has been talking about standards and accountability throughout a miserably lost season, and he finally backed it up Thursday.

The rookie coach, overmatched to this point 10 games into his job, announced that $19M corner Marlon Humphrey (who carries the highest cap hit at his position in the NFL despite a credible case to be released or dealt after a terrible 2026 season) was sent home, will not practice with the team and will not play Sunday at Carolina. Humphrey, overpaid and propped up as a “leader” on this team, has been rankling players and coaches for years with his podcasting and social-media proclivities, and his remarks on his podcast caught up to him this week.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Wednesday condemning Humphrey’s comments after he asserted Baltimore is "best at making criminals” on his podcast. Humphrey was allowed to practice and meet the media Wednesday after releasing the pod, but on Thursday Minter announced there would actually be some discipline attached.

Minter said of his communications with the former Pro Bowl player – who was a bottom 10 corner in the NFL last season– “the conversations are very, very personal and private, and to me need to remain that.”

Should Have Been Gone Sooner

There was every reasonable football reason to be made to pay Humphrey $4M to leave in the offseason (given his bonus structure), but he is a favorite of general manager Eric DeCosta, who rose to his defense before the season began and proclaimed him to be a “$19M corner.” And Humphrey has been picked on by bad quarterbacks and exposed by blocking tight ends in coverage. A legion of former coaches, players and execs have come on “The Daily Flock Show” including Wink Martindale, Marty Hurney, Ryan Clark, Bucky Brooks pointing out Humphrey needed a limited role in the slot, but players making $19M with a powerful font office and a rookie head coach don’t end up benched or “relegated” to the slot.

Instead, Humphrey was repeatedly allowed to take on top receivers all season and he remains as targeted as any corner in the NFL. The Ravens front office has been pushing a narrative about young corner TJ Tampa for years but he’s barely seen the field even with Humphrey struggling, though he and veteran Chidobe Awuzie will see more action Sunday now

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver – who vowed Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith would have huge bounce-back seasons and prove people wrong this spring – said on Thursday, “we love him,” about Humphrey, while pointing out how regrettable his remarks were, even in gest.

Weaver pointed to “technique and fundamentals” as key issues in Humphrey’s poor season and also noted it’s hardy been limited to him. “Defensively, we haven’t lived up to our standard,” Weaver said. This is another new low in a lost season full of them.

The Ravens have a bottom-eight defense in the NFL despite Minter being hailed as a genius on that side of the ball, and they have allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL. Minter began publicly expressing the need for locker room leadership by October, and Humphrey has been called into question in that regard for years.

The Ravens are the worst second-half team in the NFL, Baltimore does not have a second-half interception and they do not have an interception from a corner or safety in coverage all season (Kyle Hamilton’s came as a linebacker), despite Minter’s zone coverages being hailed as exemplary in that regard. Minter is being viewed around the NFL as a potential one-and-done head coach if he cannot quickly stop this rot after five straight defeats, all embarrassing in their own way.

DeCosta has said not addressed the media since telling Ravens fans why Humphrey was worth $19M a season and how optimistic he was about signing Lamar Jackson back before this brutal season began.

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