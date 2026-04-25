Baltimore Ravens Day 3 Mock Draft: Tyler Linderbaum's Replacement is Finally Found

The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to the 2026 NFL Draft thus far with the selection of Penn State offensive guard prospect Olaivavega Ioane in the first round, Missouri edge defender Zion Young in the second and University of South California wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

Heading into the third and final day of action, they have a whopping eight picks, including four in the fifth round alone, and still have plenty of needs that have to be addressed.

It is clear that the focus for general manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens in this draft is to get bigger and more physical, and in this projection that continue that trend with most of their remaining capital.

Fourth round No. 115: IOL Connor Lew, Auburn

After not joining in on the expected center run that started on Day 2, the Ravens use their first pick in Day 3 to find the successor to three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who departed for much greener pastures in free agency.

Lew likely would've been long gone by now if he weren't recovering from a torn ACL, because when healthy, he possesses all the traits and intangibles of a plug-and-play.

The Ravens brass has expressed confidence in their current center options on the roster, so one of them can hold down the fort until the former SEC standout is full-go and ready to roll.

Fifth round No. 154: TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) carries the ball after making a catch against Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman (33) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There was also a run on tight ends on Day 2 of the draft, with nine coming off the board, but this class is so deep that the Ravens still land another instant impact player with this pick. The former Bearcat would give Lamar Jackson another big-bodied target in the passing game with a big catch radius and a knack for making the tough and contested snags look routine after losing Isaiah Likely in free agency.

Fifth round No. 162: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

The Ravens not only address one of their top needs with this pick, but they reunite the former Wolverine with his former college position coach, Lou Esposito, and defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, both of whom are in Baltimore now. Benny has the size, length and strength to provide solid rotational depth at three-technique on early downs and could get molded into more of an interior pass-rush threat at the next level.

Fifth round No. 173: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

The Ravens officially double-dip at tight end for the fifth time in franchise history with this pick of the former Rebel, who not only can stretch the seam vertically as a pass catcher but has promising upside as a blocker.

He can be an understudy to veteran Durham Smythe and eventually help offset the loss of Charlie Kolar, who was molded into a blocking specialist in the pros and also left in free agency.

Fifth round No. 174: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens double-dip at outside linebacker as well by selecting the former Buckeye with their last pick in this round. Curry was a late breakout player in college who outproduced No. 5 overall pick, Arvell Reese last season by leading the team with a career-high 11 sacks. He could come in as a rookie and contribute right away as a rotational pass rusher while grinding on special teams.

Sixth round No. 211: P Brett Thorson, Georgia

The Ravens don't take any chances of not having their pick of the litter to replace homegrown First Team All Pro punter Jordan Stout, who became the highest-paid player at his position in free agency. With the former Bulldog, they land another big-legged specialist who knows how to pin opposing offenses back deep on a consistent basis as a field-flipping weapon.

Seventh round No. 250: CB Andre Fuller, Toledo

The Ravens take a dart throw on a long press corner who possesses NFL-caliber size, strength and length. Given their wealth of secondary expertise on the new coaching staff between Minter and secondary coach Mike Mickens, they could mold the former Rocket into a potential star someday.

Seventh round No. 253: RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott (0) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens take a dart throw on a long press corner who possesses NFL-caliber size, strength and length. Given their wealth of secondary expertise on the new coaching staff between Minter and secondary coach Mike Mickens, they could mold the former Rocket into a potential star someday.