The Ravens brass has gone to some lengths to lay the foundation for a pragmatic approach to the first round, with 14th overall being a natural “sweet spot” for offensive linemen in particular.

It also stands to reason that Baltimore could be on the clock with that group of offensive linemen more picked through than some would have anticipated even a week ago when general manager Eric DeCosta spoke at the pre-draft Liar’s Lunch and they could also find themselves with every tight end still on the board and, conservatively, let’s say every wide receiver save to two.

Or perhaps only one is gone before they select. Who knows, it’s the draft. So what are some potential scenarios, and how should the Ravens react?

Trade Up?

Sorry folks, but I just can’t get with that for this group of players in general and for this position as well, given the current state of the roster. Too many blemishes and concerns. “I like the group overall, but is there a true No. 1 receiver – I don’t think so,” said one GM who has done a lot of work at the position. “We really like a lot of these kids, but at the right spot.”

If someone already picking in the top 10 wants to grab Carnell Tate (Ohio State) despite his 40 time or Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) despite the recurring hamstring injury among other ailments, I get it. It could very well work out. But that’s a luxury risk the 2026 Ravens, with this roster, can’t afford to explore.

Stay Put And Take One?

Let’s say the Cardinals and Browns, Chiefs and Giants all take offensive linemen in the top 10, and that run inspires the Rams, at 13, to grab a receiver late (they have been linked to several) and take the best OL left. And the top five defensive players are also all gone (Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain and Delane Mansoor). And in this experiment, only one WR is gone when Baltimore selects.

So what now?

I still love the day-two tight end options, so I’ll let that slide. If the only receiver selected is Tate – a presumptive top 10 pick by Mock Draft Nation weeks ago – then it’s worthy of deep consideration, but I’m probably passing. And the Tyson in the top 10 hype is real, but for this team, with its injury history, even with a new top VP of Health And Performance with a pristine pedigree overseeing everything, it would give me pause. Too many Ravens first-round selections haven’t played enough snaps for this team before they are gone.

Makai Lemon (USC) is one of my favorite players in this draft, but his build and slot usage might be kind of redundant with Zay Flowers. And this feels high for me to select Denzel Boston (Washington).

Longwinded say of saying I would embrace what would be overwhelming value at DB here if I was stuck making the pick and couldn’t trade out, over taking a WR or TE.

Trade Down?

Okay things get interesting for me here. Especially in the above scenario with so many options still available at 14.

Stands to reason in this case that even moving back five-to-eight spots, DeCosta would be looking at some of a similar cluster of players. Size is so hugely important for this team given the current roster at these pass catching positions, and what it means for Lamar Jackson, so grabbing Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon, TE) or Boston would be far more appealing to me in this scenario.

I’d have to imagine Tyson and Lemon are gone, so there is an opportunity cost in that regard, but this feels like far better calculus for the Ravens. Give me Door No 3, please, should things go down in this fashion Thursday night.

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