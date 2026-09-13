The Baltimore Ravens will open the 2026 regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, and the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on their opportunities when presented with them.

The victor of this game will begin a campaign brimming with high expectations and renewed hope 1-0 in this clash between the current and former Baltimore-based NFL franchise.

Here are five players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

OLB Tavius Robinson

A lot of the Colts' attention in pass protection will be directed toward slowing down and trying to neutralize the Ravens' prized free-agent addition, four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson. This will naturally create more favorable one-on-one opportunities for Robinson to rush the passer off the opposite edge and when he moves inside in sub-packages. The fourth-year pro is headed into a contract year and will be looking to get off to a hot start after recording a career-high 4.5 sacks in a career-low 10 games last year.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane (6) lines up against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Charles Demmings (20) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the third-round rookie being the star of the Ravens' training camp, the top priority for the Colts' defense when it comes to trying to limit their passing attack will be centered around two-time Pro Bowl wideout Zay Flowers. This means that Lane will have ample opportunities to make plays in one-on-one coverage, and if training camp highlights tell us anything, it's that he gained the trust of two-time league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson more and more as the summer went on. Since none of the veteran starters played in the preseason, this will be their first chance to put that connection on display in live action.

CB Keyon Martin

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year pro is listed as the second-string nickel defensive back on the Ravens' official depth chart. After showing out in training camp and the preseason for the second year in a row, he is poised for a much more involved role on defense, where his sticky coverage ability and nose for the football can be weaponized by Minter, starting in this game.

TE Matthew Hibner

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-round rookie was drafted to help offset the loss of Isaiah Likely as the complementary pass-catching threat at the position alongside three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. While he likely won't out-snap veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe, Hibner could make the most of his opportunities in certain situations, especially in the red zone and obvious passing situations, by posing a vertical threat with dangerous run-after-catch ability.

LB Trenton Simpson

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens treated the fourth-year pro like a starter all summer and have been hinting at a potential versatile role for him in Minter's scheme. Now it's time to see proof of concept. Last season, Simpson showed he can excel in a hybrid edge and off-ball role and could get deployed as such during a pivotal contract year for the former third-round pick, who has twice been benched after opening the regular season playing as the starting WILL inside linebacker exclusively.