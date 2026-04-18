Four Current Ravens Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The NFL’s Draft season is a favorite for almost everyone.

Almost.

Roster spots are finite, and the influx of new talent means the end of the road for a bunch of veterans. This cycle is inevitable.

Here are four Baltimore Ravens whose job could be in jeopardy, depending on what the 2026 NFL Draft Class brings to Owings Mills:

Devontez Walker, wide receiver

This one is easy, despite Walker never being a full-time starter for the Ravens after two seasons with the team. The Ravens were one of two NFL teams using multiple tight ends on more than 50 percent of their offensive plays last year, but they’re expected to use more three-wideout sets in the future, where they were one of the teams with the lowest rates in the league, under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t likely coming back, and Zay Flowers is safe as the team’s primary option. Bateman is WR2, and Walker is penciled in as WR3 for now. But after catching just seven passes over 21 games in two years with the Ravens, it’s hard to consider the fourth-rounder a lock as a starter. Any high-round pick at wideout will likely get a chance to play in front of Walker and -- who knows? -- maybe even displace Bateman as the team’s second option at the wideout position.

Andrew Vorhees and John Simpson, guards

Vorhees and Simpson should be lumped together, depending on what Baltimore does during the draft. While a guy like Olaivavega Ioane -- or Spencer Fano, for that matter -- should come in and earn a starting job right away, there’s a good chance that the Ravens pick up more than one offensive lineman in this draft, so both guard spots could be handed over to rookies under this scenario.

Vega plays left side, but Fano is a right guard whose versatility was brought up by GM Eric DeCosta during his recent pre-draft press conference, pointing towards the possibility of lining him up at guard.

The center might be an obvious choice here after watching Tyler Linderbaum walk in free agency, but Baltimore could be willing to let Corey Bullock and Danny Pinter fight it out before handing the starting job to a mid-to-late-round rookie.

Mark Andrews, tight end

At first glance this could be surprising. It shouldn’t . Andrews’ play has clearly been declining despite an 11 touchdown season in 2024, and some of it can be traced to the serious ankle injury suffered in late 2023 as the problem.

The Ravens love two-tight end sets, and Andrews will have plenty of opportunities going forward, but should Baltimore lean towards Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, the former Duck might end up getting the lion’s share of targets in the passing game as a rookie over the three-time Pro Bowler.

It’s highly probable that the Ravens come out of the draft with a new tight end, and depending on where he’s picked, Andrews’ spot as TE1 could be in jeopardy, or not.