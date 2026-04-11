Ravens Top Pass Catchers Believe in Explosive Potential of New Offense

This offseason has been one of welcome and, in many ways, long-awaited change for the Baltimore Ravens in several significant aspects.

Despite fielding one of the most prolific and well-balanced offenses in not only the league but franchise history in two of the last three seasons under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, they moved on from him as well as head coach John Harbaugh.

Monken's tenure saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson put together back-to-back MVP-caliber campaigns in 2023 and 2024 before injuries limited him and the unit as a whole from putting up elite numbers once again in 2025.

First-year head coach Jesse Minter brought in one of the brightest up-and-coming young coaching minds in the game to be the Ravens next offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, who was 29 at the time he was hired and just turned 30 years old last month.

While this will mark his second stint serving in the role after spending last season in the same position on the Chicago Bears staff under Ben Johnson, this will be his first time as the primary play caller and designer. The vision he has for the offense has some of the players who will be focal points in the pass attack excited about what they can accomplish on the field this upcoming season and for the foreseeable future.

"I'm still going over a lot of preliminary stuff but [its] very exciting," Andrews said. "Just looking at the offenses in the past, it's going to be fun, it's going to be electric and I'm excited to get into this and make this offense our own."

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers agrees with his teammates' assertion of the new offense and echoes similar sentiments of confidence and excitement.

“I’m thinking the same thing,” Flowers said. “Explosive plays and it’s gonna be fun to play in.”

While this week marked the first time some of his teammates were back at the team facility, Flowers has been regular around the building since last season ended, especially since the hiring of Doyle and the rest of Minter’s staff.

“I stop by their office all the time,” Flowers said. “Once a week, I try to stop by and talk to them.”

Although Andrews is the same age as Doyle right now, by the time the regular season gets underway, he'll be 31 years old. Having a play caller who is younger than him for the first time at any level is not a big deal because he is just eager to learn.

“Coach Declan Doyle seems like an incredibly dynamic person.”@Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/AWtD8xOBpW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 8, 2026

"There's a lot of growing for me to do in just learning him," Andrews said. "Just being around him from the few short days, he seems like an incredibly dynamic person fiery loves football. He said he prides himself on being a teacher and I think that's a beautiful thing. Being in that type of job is being a teacher."

Andrews believes one of the most important duties of an offensive coordinator is being able to relay their message and get it across to the players. Even though they've only been in the job with the players for a few days, Declan and his assistants are doing a great job of achieving that goal thus far.

"I'm going to continue to get better and grow my game," Andrews said. "I think there's going to be a lot of opportunities in this offense."

Free agent departures poised to create expanded roles for returners

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) after catching a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Outside of Andrews, the Ravens tight end has been almost completely overhauled, from new tight ends coach in Zack Grossi to signing veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe after losing both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.

"I'm excited about this room," Andrews said. "I'm excited about Coach Grossi. He's been awesome. Durham has been awesome. I'm excited about that. And then having Lucas [Scott] in the room. So, we're going to have a great room."

While he is three years removed from his last Pro Bowl bid and four years removed from receiving First Team All Pro honors in 2021, Andrews' mentality about being the Ravens' top player at the position after splitting the role with Likely the past three years, even when he's been healthy.

"[I have] always felt like that [No. 1] guy. I don't think that ever changes," Andrews said.



At wide receiver, the Ravens have yet to make an addition after letting Tylan Wallace follow Monken to the Cleveland Browns. Five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned even after expressing a desire to return under the pretenses that he'd be utilized more after being sparsely targeted last season despite a hot start.

One of the young returning players at the position who has been generating some buzz and received ringing endorsements from the top brass and his fellow teammates is Devontez Walker. The 2024 fourth-round pick has shown impressive flashes during his first two seasons, with four touchdowns on his seven career receptions and a career average of 22.4 yards per catch.

I don’t think it’s too far-fetched to imagine a world in which Devontez Walker steps up and makes that WR3 position his very own!



Here are all SIX of his receptions from this season. All he needs is opportunities! Will Declan Doyle rate Tez highly enough to give him more snaps? pic.twitter.com/v123NP6YbE — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) February 18, 2026

“Tez [is] ready,” Flowers said. “Tez [is going to] step up this year,” Flowers said. “He’s willing to learn everything. When he first got here, he was kind of, I wouldn’t say anxious or like nervous but now he’s attacking everything. He knows it's a fire under him and we got to go now.”



In addition to Walker, he foresees 2025 sixth-rounder LaJohntay Wester to take a step in his second season as well after being limited to the Ravens' primary punt returner but not recording a single catch or target on 58 offensive snaps.

"I feel like everybody in our room can play so I think we’ll be alright,” Flowers said.

