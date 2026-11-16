Four Ravens X-Factors For Clash vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season with a second straight home primetime game in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Going up against a winless opponent desperate to taste victory for the first time, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens would improve to 5-5 and would still be last in the AFC North division standings but would stay in the hunt for a wildcard playoff berth. A loss would be inexcusable and would drop their record further below .500.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

TE Matt Hibner

The Ravens have a new starter under center in veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, whom they acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the deadline. During his time in the desert over the last season and a half, he helped two-time Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride become a household name and earn First Team All Pro honors in 2025.

Projecting the Ravens' fourth-round rookie to be the next McBride is overly optimistic, but he shares some similar traits when it comes to his ability to rack up yards after the catch and threaten the seams of defenses vertically. While Brissett might be more inclined to target veteran Mark Andrews early and often, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle should have some plays schemed up to get the ball in Hibner's hands as the first or primary read.

CB T.J. Tampa

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a much-needed mini bye in which the coaches claimed to have done a lot of self-scouting, one of the shakeups that Minter all but vowed they'd make on defense should be playing the third-year pro more moving forward, starting in this game. Tampa has seen 20-plus snaps on defense in each of the Ravens' last two games since returning from injured reserve. Between his play in coverage, run support and being in the right place at the right time to recover a fumble in Week 8, he's shown he's deserving of a regular role as part of a rotation at outside corner at the expense of four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey, whose recent struggles have come in too many high-leverage moments.

OT Carson Vinson

The Ravens' running game hasn't been the same since they lost veteran blocking tight end Durham Smythe to injury, and their attempts to have others step up and replace him haven't yielded the desired results. However, they might have the next best thing by deploying the second-year swing tackle more often in jumbo formations as an extra blocker on the end of the line. The chunk plays his blocks helped spring were some of the few impressive highlights from their last game, especially the one that resulted in running back Justice Hill for a 65-yard touchdown. Instead of forcing the issue with traditional 12 and 13 personnel, taking off Andrews or one of the young tight ends in favor of Vinson when they want to get the ground game going will tremendously aid in the effort.

ILB Trenton Simpson

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels, the Chargers dial screens on 10.2% of their dropbacks through Week 9, which is the ninth-highest rate in the league. This could lead to a very active game for the Ravens' fourth-year off-ball linebacker, who is a heat-seeking missile when coming downhill. Simpson can snuff out screens and checkdowns for tackles for loss and minimal gains and even spy the quarterback. Los Angeles' Justin Herbert is averaging 5.6 yards per rushing attempt through eight games and could be more prone to scrambling coming off a game in which he was sacked a career-high eight times.