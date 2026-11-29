Coming off their sixth straight defeat, in which they fell to the Carolina Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens will remain on the road and look to snap their longest losing streak since 2021 in Week 12 when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.



Going up against a third straight team with a losing record, the Ravens currently have the worst record in the AFC North at 4-7 but are still in the mix for a Wild Card playoff spot.



There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this matchup between these two teams fighting to keep their fleeting hopes of making the postseason alive. Here are the top four.

Can Ravens avoid beating themselves?

This matchup between two underwhelming preseason Super Bowl contenders is essentially an elimination game because the victor will have their chances of claiming one of the final one or two playoff spots boosted, while the loser's will plummet. In order to give themselves their best chance to prevail, they can't continue being their own worst enemy.

Each of their last two losses was decided by three points or less and ended with the offense having a chance to drive for a game-tying or winning score, only to see it thwarted by a gut-wrenching turnover. Despite outgaining both the Panthers and the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers in both games by a combined 103 yards, they ultimately came up short because they lost the turnover battle by a combined 6-1.

Their inability to take care of the ball in Carolina was especially damaging even before the final death knell, as the first of three lost fumbles took seven more points off the board, and the second put the Panthers in position to take their first lead of the game, and they capitalized. Foolish penalties on both sides of the ball and miscommunication, or a lack of pre- and post-snap communication altogether in the secondary have also tormented them all season.

Will defense find a way to cool down C.J. Stroud?

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to doing their best not to harm themselves, the Ravens have to try to keep one of the league's most aggressive and efficient passers from continuing his hot streak in this game. Stroud has thrown two or more touchdowns in five straight games and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 16-4 during that span, as the Texans have clawed their way back into playoff contention after starting the season 1-4.

With the exception of last year's lopsided Week 4 debacle of a loss, when the Ravens were without almost all of their Pro Bowlers on both sides of the ball, including franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, they've had Stroud's number in their previous three meetings since he entered the league in 2023. He's 1-3 against Baltimore in his career, including the playoffs, with an average of 211.5 passing yards per game and a total of four touchdowns, one interception and 12 sacks taken.

The only one of his potent weapons in the passing game that he'll be without in this matchup is fourth-year speedster Kayshon Boutte, who was ruled out with a hip injury, but he still has plenty of talent to distribute the ball to if given ample time to throw. Getting consistent pressure up front and making him pay for his aggressiveness when it comes to trying to fit passes into tight windows downfield will be imperative to their success in this game.



Which youngsters will see more playing time?

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa (27) on the field in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Ravens haven't been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the odds of them being able to salvage this hellscape of a 2026 season and go on any semblance of a run aren't likely. Now should be the time when head coach Jesse Minter and his staff start getting more extended looks at some of their less experienced and underutilized talent to see who's worth building around and can be counted on in the future.

This upcoming offseason is poised to be another one of colossal change for the team. One player on each side of the ball who balled out last week and has made the most of limited opportunities over their first three seasons is cornerback T.J. Tampa and wide receiver Devontez Walker. Both 2024 fourth-rounders made big plays against the Panthers and Minter already suggested that they are each deserving of more playing time.

Even with four-time Pro Bowl veteran corner Marlon Humphrey set to return from his one-game deactivation, expect to see Tampa on the field early and often on defense. Walker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after recording an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown and has the vertical speed to take the top off opposing defenses. The Ravens should also try to get their first look at fifth-round rookie running back Adam Randall since the preseason, even if it's just on special teams as a kick returner and on coverage units, where they've been especially porous.

Who is going to take over punt returner duties?

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs after the catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Kahlef Hailassie (25) looks to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest two failed attempts to field punts by second-year wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the Ravens' loss to the Panthers didn't just cost the underwhelming 2025 sixth-rounder his spot on the roster; they played a major role in the team's shortcomings in the end. With him gone, there is now a void in the underrated yet vital role on special teams.

While having someone who can also provide some juice as a returner to replace him would be nice, it's not a necessity. Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh always used to say the first job of a punt returner needs to be a reliable catcher of punts. Having someone back there who doesn't get spooked by incoming traffic and can both cleanly field the ball and exercise good judgment, and not let it bounce deep inside their own 20-yard line, are the most important traits whoever replaces Wester needs to exemplify.

When asked multiple times during the week following Wester's release, Minter didn't tip his hand about who will be fielding punts for the Ravens moving forward, starting on Sunday against Houston. However, according to reports from practice, the team had over half a dozen players practicing catching punts.

One of the leading candidates could be fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt, who has been a healthy scratch in all but two games this season and only saw the field in one, but got some live reps as a punt returner during the preseason. His ability as a slot receiver and prowess as a contested catch specialist in college suggest that he wouldn't be afraid to try to secure the ball even with gunners bearing down on him.