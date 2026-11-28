The Ravens are cooked on Sunday.

This will not be pretty.

The Texans are better than their record, they are still brimming with playoff hope despite their poor start, and they are loaded with blue-chip talent. They have dealt with serious injuries to critical positions – and are still without elite pass rusher Danielle Hunter for this game – but that’s not going to be a big problem for them.

Houston is far superior to the Ravens at the point of attack, quarterback CJ Stroud, who eviscerated the Ravens a year ago, is playing the best football of his life. Last season, in Baltimore, the Texans smashed the Ravens, 44-10. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if something similar happens on Sunday to send the visitors to their bye in a seven-game tailspin that would only beg even more questions of overmatched rookie head coach Jesse Minter and the growing case for him to be a one and done on the job.

Here’s are the primary reasons this has major blowout potential (and the Ravens' injury report does them no favors, either):

Coaching Miss-Match

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMeco Ryans is going to shred Declan Doyle.

Let’s get that out of the way. Doyle won’t have the answers up front, he has been an embarrassment in the second half of games, and the Texans defense is better than it has shown for much of the season. Doyle has the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL after the game and during this six-game slide he has made no cogent adjustments to alter the tenor of games.

In those six games the Ravens have scored 7, 10, 7, 3, 0, 0.

Ryans is the real deal who is an expert at adjusting in game and the defense is improving since he took back over play-calling duties. He is a top 10 scoring defense in the second half and top eight in yards allowed/play. Over four quarters he will outclass the opposition.

Will Anderson

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) causes a fumble by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anything close to a legit pass rusher has tormented this offensive line. A few weeks back Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau ended Lamar Jackson’s season (trust me, it’s over) on the first drop back of the game then took turns whipping left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Rosengarten has been horrible in pass protection the last month, even with a better outing last week, and this player on a fast track will shred this line. Doyle has been naïve with his protection schemes and will want to have Jacoby Brissett, who can’t move enough to save himself against this pass rush, try to push the ball downfield.

Anderson has 11.5 sacks already and 15 tackles for a loss and 23 QB hits. He will quite likely wreck this game, and we suspect it doesn’t take long at all for his presence to be felt. His impact will be compounded by the fact that …

Ravens Can’t Run The Ball

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a rushing attack would be everything against this Texans defense.

I don’t buy it.

Nice job by the Ravens to get Derrick Henry going last week but that’s not gonna work against Houston. They allow 3.4 yards per carry in the second half – top four in the NFL – and 3.9 per rush for the season and they are just outside the top 10 in rush defense success rate despite a poor start to the season.

Baltimore cannot run the ball under center with Henry and Ryans will key on the outside zone like so many other teams have. If Doyle does what he tends to do and has Brissett drop back 45-50 times it will be a disaster. Some of the blown-up perimeter runs last week might deter Doyle from doing it again Sunday … but without multiplicity and deception in the run game he has no shot to stay balances.

Minter’s Scheme Has No Answers Downfield

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter watches a play against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud is going to pick this secondary apart like any half-competent QB has all season. He loves throwing deep seam balls and go routes in the middle of the field, and Minter has the NFL’s worst defense in that regard. Minter’s slot coverage has been aghast all season as well (122.5 passer rating, 31st), and Stroud will feast in those areas, too (115.9 rating targeting the slot).

The Ravens are allowing the second-highest QB rating in the NFL in the second half, despite an easy schedule in that regard, and he’s bottom five in slot coverage and has already given up 1400 passing yards in the second half alone. Hsi $60M "closer" can't get to the QB or stop the run and the offseason additions on defense have been a disaster.

Stroud is top five in the NFL with a 103.6 rating and will shred this defense like Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen and Joe Burrow did. He has 22 TD passes to just four interceptions; Ravens defensive backs have just one interception all season and Minter has allowed 13 completions of 25+ yards during his six-game collapse despite all his Cover 3 lately. Stroud is second in the NFL averaging 9.4 air yards/attempt despite missing key receivers most of the season.

He has nothing to fear here and expect him to play like it.

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