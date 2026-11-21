John Harbaugh spent 18 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and lost six straight games in a season just once, at the end of 2021, with Lamar Jackson injured.

Jesse Minter is threatening to do that within his first 11 games on the job. Minter picked up Harbaugh’s nasty predilection for blowing double-digit leads in the second half of games and quickly made it his hallmark. He has failing units on offense, defense and special teams and it may stand to reason that Monday night, hosting the winless Chargers, was the last time Minter will be a favorite in his maiden campaign in the NFL; and that was a disaster.

The chatter around the league about Minter looking like a potential one-and-done head coach is only going to grow louder the deeper this rot goes, and Jackson is not going to throw another pass for him this season, or maybe, ever again (and Lamar Jackson Entertainment on social media is having a field day carving up this coaching staff and front office without mentioning them). This is a mentally soft football team, with a low football IQ and an overmatched general manager and coaching staff. They might not win another game the rest of the year.

It’s not just who you play, it’s when you play them. And the Panthers are catching these Ravens at the right time:

More Motivation

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina is right in the thick of the lowly NFC South “race” while the Ravens are going to finish last in the AFC North, they play like a team that is resigned to that fact, and the only question is how many games do they fall off the pace (they are the Orioles of the NFL, folks). If ever the Ravens were going to bow up and fight and show something, it would have been at home Monday and instead they immediately fell behind by two scores against a team that hasn’t had a lead all season.

If you watched anything Minter said or did this week – including finally disciplining bottom-five NFL starting corner Marlon Humphrey for inane comments on his podcast (and even then, only after Mayor Brandon Scott excoriated him) – and detect any signs of life or hope, you are a true believer. Way more than this locker room believes.

The Ravens are a heartless, directionless bunch until proven otherwise, and the Panthers are a winning team the last two years when Bryce Young starts at home (66% completions, 19 TDs to 9 INTS, 64.5 rating).

The Ground Game

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither of these coaching staffs are any good, though Dave Canales did get the Panthers to the playoffs last year. But the best friend of a novice head coach is the ability to grind the game down, shorten it on your terms, dominate time of possession and exert physical will on an opponent.

Yeah, that’s not the Ravens, not without Jackson being a genius on the field. Rookie offensive play caller Declan Doyle, way out of his depth without Jackson, told you just how physically weak his offensive line was this week, and if you think they’re going to respond by running through walls for this guy you haven’t been paying attention.

“I felt like they beat us up physically,” Doyle said of the Chargers, “and that was just the bottom line. There's no sugarcoating that. That's what showed up on tape, and the tape is the truth. So, we have to play better.”

Doubt this bodes well for him being able to run the ball well Sunday, it’s at 3.7 yards/carry the last six weeks and 2.7 trying to run under center and there is no reason to think Doyle will make the necessary adjustments in personnel and scheme to key the run.

Carolina, meantime is getting 100 scrimmage yards and touchdown per game out of Chuba Hubbard, and while teams up until the Chargers haven’t really tried to run on Baltimore much, that’s going to change as the weather changes and this front is now without its top tackle by a mile in Nnamdi Madubuike and its best edge-setting lineman by far (Tavius Robinson). Good luck.

The Second Half

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore’s staff is at its worst once Doyle gets past his early script and when Minter’s unit gets a lead (but we don’t have to worry much about that anymore). This second-half operation is terrible, they couldn’t get enough done against the Chargers – the worst team in the NFL entering Week 10 by some margin – and the Panthers play well at home.

The Ravens have many new parts on offense, which shows up in giveaways, and their -6 turnover differential in the second half is tied for worst in the NFL. They have scored just 64 points in the second half, second-fewest in the NFL, while allowing 156 (the second most, just one fewer than Dallas). They are a disaster and as the game goes on, they shrink.

Carolina is a solid-enough second-half operation, with a +13 scoring margin and Young needs time to settle into the game sometimes. He’s going to enjoy throwing to Tet McMillan and his tight ends against this woeful secondary and they will find holes downfield. Maybe not quite as many as they would if Humphrey was still starting on the outside, but more than enough.

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