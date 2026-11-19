The Ravens' season has slipped away, Lamar Jackson may have thrown his last pass for the franchise and the team’s young coordinators have much to prove in games that won’t matter much come January.

All the talk about 30-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle being a “genius” from this summer has subsided, he cannot figure out a way to run the ball whatsoever right now to the point where overmatched rookie head coach Jesse Minter seems more frustrated about that than anything else, and general manager Eric DeCosta handed him an offensive line that is truly atrocious and is the kind of thing that would get people fired in an organization in which the owner was engaged and cunning.

Evaluating Doyle is more difficult given how jaundiced this prism has become – no Jackson (and maybe no Jackson ever again, as Ryan Clark explained), no pass protection, no holes in the run game, only one receiver who wins downfield. Honestly, what Minter has been unable to do on the defensive side should be giving massive pause to everyone in The Castle beyond some of these offensive struggles, but it’s fair to wonder if Jackson is the only thing close to a genius in that building and this is a four-win team , at best, without him, with or without Doyle calling the plays.

Still, there is pressure on this young staff and Doyle must take some tangible and obvious measures to try to derive a modicum of balance and some element of surprise from an offense that is woefully lacking in that regard. As always, we have some cogent suggestions for him:

Get Heavy

My buddy Marty Hurney, longtime general manager and admittedly old-school, was going to pull his hair out talking to me about Baltimore’s offense this week and the decision to drop back 50 times with Jacoby Brissett in his first game with the team in Monday’s loss to the previously-winless Chargers.

“You have to be willing to stick with the run and give it a chance to work,” he intoned. “It’s the whole league, man! It’s not just the Ravens.”

One way to help that cause is to dedicate to personnel groupings that can help a terrible line have a fighting chance. We’ve documented the woes of the run game – and the case for more Justice Hill (at length here) – but Baltimore is averaging a gaudy 5.4 yards/rush when it utilizes an extra offensive lineman. Doesn’t matter if the other team knows it’s a run; Doyle has to commit to it.

The Ravens also got out of their 13 personnel (three tight end) looks when blocker Durham Smythe was lost for the season but it needs to come back. Doyle has no wide receivers who win on the outside anyway and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is getting funneled and is struggling right now and the tight ends are more trustworthy and Jacoby Brissett threw a higher percentage of passes to TE in two years in Arizona than anyone in the NFL; and the Cardinals are second in the NFL in usage of 13 this season, so the QB is accustomed to it.

The Ravens went from using 13 over 16% of the time in the first six weeks to just 9.7% since Week 7. Doyle needs to ramp it up. Keep Josh Cuevas involved and get Matthew Hibner going and Nick Vannett is a blocking option and they have a fullback to use more, too.

Play The Kids

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris (47) and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Carson Vinson (71) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s the point of having Elijah Sarratt inactive every week as fourth-round receiver on a bad football team going nowhere? Even cutting back on the 11 personnel as I am calling for, we seriously prefer Chris Moore to him (even with Moore on special teams?). We can’t coach Sarratt up on teams and get him at least blocking?

Hibner needs a run on seam routes. We documented how poorly many individuals are on this offensive line are performing, and want to see Carson Vinson at tackle. Doyle had the temerity to fall back on “player development” for not playing Smythe as much he should have back in Week 2, so let’s see the kid TEs now.

Get To The Sideline

Remember when Doyle said he was going to dabble with calling games from the sidelines and the press box and then make up his mind? Then he had a great game against the Eagles fourth stringers in a preseason game upstairs and never came down. Might be time for a rethink.

Yeah, let’s mix it up, rook.

Doyle seems too disconnected from the action to me and part of why these QBs are getting hung out to dry by weird play calling behind a bad line might be because he isn’t seeing things at ground level like he should. He has a lot of new parts and a new offensive line every week and wants to script the entire game from the jump. That's not how it works.

He gave this a run, it’s been a disaster without Jackson, and he needs to take a different tact.

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