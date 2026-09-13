Ravens' Four Keys to Victory vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens are slight favorites to come out on top of their Week 1 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2026 regular season.

This will mark the first step of the Next Flight era under first-time head coach Jesse Minter. With a win, they'll be off to a solid start and return to Baltimore for next week's home opener, 1-0 and with an AFC win under their belts.

In this showdown between two teams that formerly and currently call Charm City home, the Ravens can get off to a strong start to the new season if they follow these keys.

Don't let Jonathan Taylor run wild

The Colts have talented players at every skill position group capable of generating explosive plays and being deployed in a myriad of ways by head coach and offensive play-caller Shane Steichen, such as tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Alec Pierce. However, the engine through which their entire offense flows remains the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Taylor led the league in carries last year with 323 and was second in total touches with 369, behind only Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, who had 413. Several Ravens players spoke very highly of him and the threat he poses during the week of preparation and against Minter's unit last year. When he was the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, he powered the Colts to a 38-24 win, in which he scored three rushing touchdowns, averaged nearly six yards per carry and racked up 132 total scrimmage yards. Making sure Taylor doesn't have anywhere near that much success is priority No. 1 for the Ravens defense on Sunday if they want to return to Baltimore victorious.

Feed the King early and often

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the NFL world can't wait to see what franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are capable of through the air, their focus should be on establishing and sticking with the ground game. With a new scheme and so many new pieces both at skill positions and in the trenches

Getting their own multi-time Pro Bowl running back, Derrick Henry, rolling would take a lot of pressure off their revamped offensive line, which includes a whole new interior, by letting them be the aggressors more often instead of retreating into pass protection. It would also go a long way toward aiding the play-action passing game once the Colts are forced to divert more manpower to stop getting gashed and blown off the ball, and that'll be the perfect time to throw it over their heads deep down the field.

Crank up the heat on Daniel Jones

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during the first quarter during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As much as the Colts have been amazed by the speedy recovery of their starting veteran quarterback from the season-ending torn Achilles and broken leg that cut his 2025 season short, the Ravens need to test his mobility and confidence to handle pressure by bringing a lot of it from start to finish.

Outside of the first-half of last season, before he became physically compromised, Jones had historically been one of the worst signal callers at performing under the pressure of a potent pass rush. Minter should dial up some of his best blitzes and simulated pressure packages in this game, especially when it comes to sending defensive backs on nickel blitzes. The last time the Ravens played the Colts was in 2023 in a game that went into overtime and saw three-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton record three sacks in the first half alone.

Attack Colts' off-ball linebackers in coverage

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA;Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from seventh-year veteran and former Cincinnati Bengal, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis is very young and inexperienced at the inside linebacker position, especially among the starting lineup. Outside of him, they have fourth-round rookie Bryce Boettcher and third-year pro Jaylon Carlies playing next to him, who have just 13 regular-season appearances and six career starts between them.

Going up against a Ravens passing attack with a quarterback like Jackson, who is at his best throwing over the middle of the field where he can consistently layer the ball over the heads of linebackers and rifle accurate passes past the earholes of their helmets into tight windows. This has all the makings of a mismatch Doyle will almost certainly look to exploit regularly, given all the talent in the Colts' secondary at cornerback and safety. This could lead to a big day for the Ravens' tight ends, in particular, so three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews will certainly be busy, and rookie Matthew Hibner might have himself a nice regular-season debut, similar to his first preseason game.