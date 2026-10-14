Lamar Jackson's Week 6 Status Remains Murky After Another Missed Practice

The possibility that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss another game with his ankle injury looms after the two-time MVP was unable to practice again on Wednesday. This week always presented a tricky challenge with Jackson’s health paramount and the team also juggling yet another unusual situation at center.

Head coach Jesse Minter spoke at the time of Jackson’s injury in Week 4 as if he may have had chance to re-enter the game – that was never happening, by the way – which may have skewed the way some fans view the injury. But ankle issues can he difficult for running quarterbacks and while the team has called this “day-to-day” at times the reality was it was always “week-to-week” with a real chance he does not return until Week 7 as we have been pointing out.

Minter again couched the injury as “day-to-day,” but it also seems less than ideal that Jackson would likely only practice limited Thursday (him coming back from this long out and practicing fully right away would be a surprise) and then go into a walkthrough Friday and play. Minter reiterated that Jackson can play without practicing, but given where this injury is on his body, and how the Ravens have been handling injuries in general early this season, that may end up being empty rhetoric to try to plant doubt with the Browns as to who is playing.

“It’s definitely day-to-day,” Minter said, and alluding to his original description of the timetable added, “I think a lot of times those things, right when they happen, you’re not sure … When he’s able to be out there, he will.”

Back-up Snoop Huntley was excellent in the fourth quarter and overtime of a comeback win at Atlanta on Sunday. If Huntley gets the bulk of the reps with another totally new center – recent trade acquisition Cam Jurgens – and then Jackson gets the start, that would be a little odd.

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Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jurgens was never going to be able to practice fully right away as he was acquired – for a desperately steep price – from the Eagles last week after just entering the concussion protocol. He must continue to get cleared for more work with doctors and if he is unable to still practice fully on Thursday it further cuts into the timeframe to work with the quarterbacks.

It also remains to be seen if Jurgens is actually an upgrade of rookie guard Vega Ioane, who was doing an exception job all things considered.

Minter essentially confirmed that top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is getting fully cleared to return after having a procedure on his injured finger two weeks ago. “I expect him to be able to play,” the coach said, adding he is “super excited to get him back.” The Ravens badly need a more consistent edge push on third down, with their secondary getting picked apart on that money down and the cornerbacks the biggest underachievers on this roster by a wide margin.

Receiver Rashod Bateman has been limited but Minter implied he will be good to go and the Ravens are hopeful that rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane will be returning from Injured Reserve as well. Rookie tight end Matthew Hibner – who should be in line for way more snaps with starting end Mark Andrews fading fast – is dealing with a hand injury but he was able to return on Sunday night and play the second half after suffering the setback.

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