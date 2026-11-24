The Ravens refuse to acknowledge the depth of their problems.

Whether it’s failing general manager making silly buy-side trades at the deadline (and some that thankfully didn’t happen) and failing to unload contract of players who have no meaningful future here, or an overmatched rookie head coach dismissing calls to stop calling plays on defense in hopes he can grow into being an NFL head coach. Whether it’s refusing to bench underachieving veterans on bloated contracts who are hurting their product ($60M closer Trey Hendrickson, for instance) or choosing to make rookies healthy scratches every week despite the need to start seeing what they can.

It’s a woefully misguided organization and with six-straight losses and counting, it’s only getting worse. The biggest issue, of course, will be convincing two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to stick around in 2027, and given what Lamar Jackson Entertainment has put on social media lately, that’s an uphill climb to say the least. It’s daunting all around, the head coach keeps talking and acting like someone who should be one-and-done, and this roster is in decay and needs an overhaul.

Even if you take quarterback out of the equation – which is impossible, but let’s do it anyway – there are glaring and massive needs facing this team in 2027. As it stands right now, here are their five biggest needs outside of QB, in reverse order:

1. Center

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Cam Jurgens (64) at the line of scrimmage with quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for Cam Jurgens was a failed stopgap measure. Thinking he is going to hold up for 2027 and play well while doing it would be based on pure folly; not game film here or in Philadelphia and not based on his medical history. Paying him $17M next year is a self-inflicted error but that’s GM Eric DeCosta’s brand, and this trade will haunt them.

They played a comp pick game picking up veteran center Ryan Neuzil, who has been riding the bench. Finding a long-term solution is vital; offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been undermined by the rotating guards and shuffling offensive lines. Rookie guard Vega Ioane is still the best center on the roster, but they want him to focus on guard.

You can find plug-and-play starters on the second day of the draft.

4. Free Safety

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malaki Starks cannot handle deep duties in Minter’s defense and if he is married to split safety concepts, he better find a few guys who can do it. Free agent Jaylinn Hawkins has been a bust. Kyle Hamilton is a SAM linebacker.

It’s a pass-happy league and the Ravens have not been able to defend the middle of the field - short, intermediate or deep – since coordinator Mike Macdonald left after the 2023 season. This needs desperate attention and probably needs to be a proven veteran type if at all possible; this franchise stopped drafting or developing defensive backs with ball skills a long time ago.

3. Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) fights off a tackle from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, Marlon Humphrey will be gone next season, along with a bunch of other cooked veterans on ridiculous contracts. But he’ll leave behind a $12M cap hit. Nate Wiggins has zero ball skills, Chidobe Awuzie won’t be back, and rookie slot corner Chandler Rivers never sees the field on defense despite Baltimore having the worst slot defense in the NFL … So yeah, this might be low because they need a handful.

Nice to see TJ Tampa finallly get to play and come up with their first pick by a corner all season, but this staff has shown no conviction in him.

This was allegedly a superpower for the Ravens and their wunderkind head coach. Oh well. More folly.

2. Defensive Tackle

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fire off a pass to running back James Cook during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Keeping Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike away from Allen is Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They tried to patch it up by keeping run-stuffer Broderick Washington around on a team-friendly deal and bringing back Calais Campbell for a second stint, despite being 40. They crossed their fingers that Nnamdi Madubuike would return to All Pro form after a neck injury negated almost all of his 2025 campaign.

And, worst of all, despite this being a lingering need DeCosta completely ignored it in any meaningful way in consecutive drafts that were loaded with DTs – one of which will go down as potentially generational. Madubuike as this point is a good player but might not be consistently great anymore, and he is only signed for one more year. Travis Jones is a nice rotational player but nothing more. This defense has lacked a spine for years, we already covered free safety, and Roquan Smith has been a marginal-at-best middle linebacker for years.

Better fortify the middle in a big way at the point of attack if this defense is ever not going to stink. (at least some youngsters are emerging on the edge).

1. Left Tackle

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) defends in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ronnie Stanley had a great career but he’s not going to be here by June 1 if this franchise has a clue. They should have drafted his successor by now and he is on borrowed time physically and is committing penalties in droves and the pass protection is going south. It’s time to move and this needs to a substantial commitment in terms of assets.

Not some hope-and-pray late round pick. If they don’t think enough of Carson Vinson to give him a run in a garbage season with journeyman Jacoby Brissett back there, don’t start selling parables about his potential and upside in the offseason. And the idea that Roger Rosengarten is a two-contract right tackle is in doubt; he can’t help on the blind side.

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