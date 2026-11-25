In Week 10, with the Ravens playing on Monday night, out of nowhere during the broadcast came a report about Mark Andrews and a broken hand.

The tight end, who was leading all players at his position in false start penalties and had the highest drop rate as well, went on to have his first productive game, honestly, since September 2025, his first game over 50 yards receiving since then, and the hand, so the story went, has now good to go. Of course, Andrews has not shown up on an injury report and he hasn’t been wearing anything protective on his hand.

But, whatever.

Maybe he was feeling better and maybe he wasn’t going to just go on being one of the most overpaid players in the NFL. Maybe, with each passing week, the ridiculous decision to extend his contract last December would look like an utterly foolish decision by a general manager, Eric DeCosta who has made such failures his brand.. Surely, Andrews was never going to look like half the player ex-Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is week after week for the Giants, but at this point merely string together two 40-yard games would amount to significant progress.

… And nothing close to that came to pass..

Sunday’s debacle in Carolina was simply more of what ever week is for Andrews. A confounding display where he is asked do more than rookie tight ends Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas, and he offers precious little. It was another game where he simply did not show up in the passing game at all, he cannot do anything downfield, and he finished with two catches for two catches for 14 yards. The eight grabs for 82 yards vs the Chargers was the outlier, and it may prove to be for quite some time.

Andrews continues to exude rampant positivity in the face of a disaster season, but thinking he has the answers and can actually influence this offense would be silly at this point.

"I'm just fired up, man," he said after Sunday's setback." I am ready to go. I think for me, just playing with my heart, playing all I can and doing anything I can to help this team win is the main thing. And just being there for everybody. I just want to be able to do that."

This is no slump for Andrews; it’s the end of his tenure as a move tight end in the NFL. It’s been over and it is over, only the Ravens are going to be stuck paying him next year anyway with another $5M guaranteed on his deal (top seven at his position in average salary). He was paid like a top 10 tight end, but those days are long gone.

Twenty Games Of Futility ‘

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) breaks up a two point conversion attempt during the third quarter Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrews is going to end his career without every registering a playoff touchdown. Certainly his Ravens' career, with this team not sniffing the postseason anytime soon. And even with back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett funneling the ball to tight ends, Andrews can’t do anything after the catch and he moves the chains on check downs and short passes and that’s about it.

Over his last 20 games, he's averaged three catches for 26 yards. Gulp.

He has just two touchdowns in his last 20 games.

He averages 2.1 yards after the catch in that span, and for the last two seasons, which is hard to fathom. He has caught just 63 of 91 targets in those games, despite his routes being pedestrian and high percentage by and large. He is averaging just 8.3 yards per reception.

He'll probably play more snaps and run more routes than anyone else at his position again Sunday. Nothing much ever changes in Owings Mills, and they refuse to get real about who they really are and how deep their personnel issues and coaching issues run.

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