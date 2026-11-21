The Ravens nearly got Jacoby Brissett knocked from the football game in his second series playing quarterback for them last week.

That can’t happen again.

The journeyman starter, who will finish the season at QB if able to stay healthy with Lamar Jackson essentially done for the season, quickly showed he can provide a modicum of hope in the passing game but it also comes with serious limitations. And without time to throw, any chance rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has of salvaging this campaign is down the drain.

There are also things Doyle can do to make life easier for him, and after getting blown up with multiple offensive linemen spun around and beat and pushed back into him, Brissett will surely lean into those options now having grasped from field level (and not just film) how desperate of a situation this is. Brissett will hang in there and try to create plays for others downfield, but Doyle must recalibrate himself and if they drop Brissett back 50 times again this game is not going to go well on the scoreboard or on next week’s injury report.

Here’s what to expect from Brissett in his second game with the Ravens:

Tight End Funnell

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas (85) runs the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We chronicled from the moment it was clear Baltimore was interested in Brissett who stood to gain the most from his arrival. He throws to TEs more than anyone else and has far and away his best success with those big targets … yet Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas, rookie TEs, combined for just 33 offensive snaps in his debut with all that passing.

That was silly, since Brissett was 11/11 on passes to TEs and he raised Mark Andrews’s career from the dead with his best game in over season-and-a-half. Rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has size too, but he is raw and missed a ton of time and I would recommend getting into 12 and 13 personnel HYPER and letting Hibner and Cuevas run those seam routes from the slot.

Teams haven’t really tried to push the ball downfield with TEs against the Panthers. Brissett should. Getting an explosive play out of Hibner and Cuevas absolutely needs to be an objective in Week 11.

Screen Success

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) in the first quarter by at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Justice Hill carved out an immediate role in the pass game, and when he is your third-down back and best pass protector and your line stinks this bad, he’d better be on the field and available a bunch. Screens for Derrick Henry – not as adroit in space – went nowhere but Hill and rookie Adam Randall need to show up with targets.

If they don’t trust Randall is pass pro, get him in pony packages with Hill but use him more as a pass catcher while manning an internal stance in the offense. The screens to Zay Flowers behind the line of scrimmage can be pretty devastating too. Doyle was yammering about “five-man routes” this week; that’s silly. Make the most of 3-4 potential targets with misdirection and multiplicity in the pass game and help the OL while you are at it.

If Joe Fagnano (in the preseason, but still) can run to a spot and throw a screen back across his body to the far side, Brissett can do it better. Those concepts better get some run on Sunday.

Stick With The Run

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens don’t have the weapons or the offensive line to sustain that much volume in the pass game. They need to stick with the run to keep the game close given their failing defense. Brissett needs to check into runs, they need to commit to heavy personnel to help the run and be willing to take play-action shots out of that.

If there is not a completion to a tight end for 25+ yards – or a few – out of heavy personnel looks in play action, something ain’t right. Sadly, lately, a lot ain’t been right about this crew, but Brissett is a gamer and he more than did his part on Monday. What he was asked to do was, in so many ways, misguided.

The overarching emphasis from this staff must be on finding ways to fight for 30 rushes in this game as a team, if not more, against a Panthers defense that is in the bottom six in the NFL in run defense Expected Points Added.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations