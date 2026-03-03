Ravens Can Easily Replace Prime Cut Candidate

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to create cap space so they can explore multiple ways to improve the roster for the 2026 season.

That might require the team to make some tough cuts, as it is currently at around $19 million, with some wiggle room to create more space. Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine named running back Justice Hill as the cut candidate for the team.

"Justice Hill’s 2025 season was limited after a neck injury landed him on injured reserve, but even before the unfortunate injury, Hill’s role within the Ravens’ offense was reduced. Third-year running back Keaton Mitchell took on a larger workload behind Derrick Henry, while Rasheen Ali was solid in pass protection when called upon. That leaves Hill as the odd man out. Hill has just one year remaining on his contract, and cutting him would save the Ravens $3.1 million."

Ravens wouldn't have to sweat letting go of Justice Hill

Hill missed eight games last season due to injuries, so his production was lower than it had been in the past. He finished with just 93 rushing yards, 169 receiving yards and three total touchdowns during the season.

Baltimore is better off rebuilding the backfield behind Derrick Henry, as Keaton Mitchell is a free agent. Adding Hill as a pending free agent would open the door for the Ravens to look at a running back in the draft. Thankfully for them, there are plenty of options for them to pick from with the deep draft class.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One fascinating prospect for the Ravens to replace Hill with is Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., who exploded onto the scene at the NFL Combine with the fastest 40-yard dash among the running backs at 4.33 seconds. Washington was also a standout at the Senior Bowl, helping his draft projection rise to a Day 2 pick.

Last season with the Razorbacks, Washington rushed for 1,070 yards and added another 226 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. While the Ravens have other needs in the draft, if Washington falls to the third round, it might be hard to pass up the chance to have a 6-foot-1, 223-pound running back with 4.3 speed in your backfield behind Henry on the depth chart.

Another option is Navy running back/wide receiver Eli Heidenreich, as he's coming off a season where he was second-team All-American after 941 receiving yards and 499 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. Heidenreich ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time with 4.44 seconds.

The versatility that comes with Heidenreich would also be a great pick for the Ravens, as they can use him in so many ways. He's projected to go on Day 3, so if Washington can't be selected, Heidenreich makes a really good next option.

Hill has been a solid back for the Ravens for a while, but Baltimore needs somebody who can be available throughout the season consistently, and he just isn't that guy.

