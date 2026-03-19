Ravens Can Still Reach Free Agency Goals

The start of the offseason for the Baltimore Ravens was solid, despite the bumpiness of the Maxx Crosby trade fiasco that dominated headlines.

Baltimore managed to get a decent pull by signing guys like edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and guard John Simpson, but lost key players like center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley responded to a question as to whether the Ravens have accomplished their free agency goals.

"Not yet, but it was a good start. The Ravens addressed their biggest need at pass rusher by signing Hendrickson after they surprisingly rescinded the trade for Maxx Crosby. Baltimore had to upgrade at edge rusher after recording 30 sacks last season, which was tied for the second fewest in franchise history. The Ravens also added a starting right guard in Simpson, a starting safety in Hawkins and a blocking tight end in Durham Smythe."

Ravens can still accomplish their free agency goals

First, it's important to identify which goals have not yet been addressed and how they will be addressed. Baltimore still has to find a new starting punter, add another edge rusher, find a replacement for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and solidify the center position.

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Adding a punter will be the easy part since there are some good options still in free agency, and they could even wait until Day 3 of the NFL Draft to address it. Watch for a free agent like Matt Haack to end up being a good option for the Ravens after the team lost Jordan Stout to the New York Giants.

The toughest challenge will be the center position as the Ravens have already added Jovaughn Gwyn and Danny Pinter. Those guys are backups, though, which leaves Baltimore in a situation where the NFL Draft should be the place to find a full-time starter from Day 1.

While Hendrickson was a great addition to the Ravens' defense, he doesn't completely solve their edge rusher position with just him and Mike Green after the departures of Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy. Baltimore will use the draft to select a young edge rusher in the first or second round of the draft.

There is so much ahead for Baltimore, as they got a good start, but the puzzle is not complete. The Ravens are most likely waiting until the draft to figure out everything else before the 2026 season starts.

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