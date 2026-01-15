Ravens Can't Let Extension-Eligible Players Follow John Harbaugh

Just over a week after the Baltimore Ravens opted to part ways with John Harbaugh, their head coach of 18 years, he's found another profitable endeavor to spearhead.

He got the big payday he was looking for with the New York Giants, filling the first major coaching vacancy of the loaded hiring cycle as all signs point to him inking a five-year deal worth around $100 million. And he hasn't wasted any time pillaging the Ravens, with offensive coordinator Todd Monken predicted to follow Harbaugh to the NFC.

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to join John Harbaugh in New York with the Giants, per source.

This has always been the plan. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 15, 2026

The Ravens are already up against a few closing walls, already having to ward off returning to championship expectations and the wave of free agent contracts to balance before Harbaugh really started developing as a threat to soak away available Ravens pieces.

Their front office has recently handed out a few expensive deals that'll leave them with less cap flexibility than they'd prefer, but at least there's room to restructure Lamar Jackson's money in the event of an extension. Should they find middle ground with the star quarterback, there remains a chance that they can hold onto the most pressing threats to walk.

Stopping the Offensive Line Leak

Tyler Linderbaum may not be an A-list name to those outside of Baltimore, but he's sure to demand more offseason attention than any other extension candidate from this past roster.

The offensive line already allowed no room for error in 2025, a fact that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti called out in addressing the shortcomings of this past squad. They couldn't protect the quarterback or block to open up the run game, prevalent issues that never seemed to get better over an ugly season that featured numerous blown leads and disappointing red zone efficiency.

Eric DeCosta's self-assessment was followed by a blunt message from Steve Bisciotti:



"I think the coaches have to a lot of that, too. ... I think that you can look at a lot of our guys on our team that we expected to take the next step that did not take that next step. And… pic.twitter.com/sTVkHikvMq — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 13, 2026

The young center didn't have his best season, suffering from the lack of guard help he had on either side of his line, but he still did enough to make a third Pro Bowl game. His knack for continually proving himself as one of the best at his position while still on his rookie deal will only keep forcing the Ravens' hand, as it's up to them to offer a fresh deal entering his fifth season.

Harbaugh's Giants will be facing an uphill battle in prying him away from Baltimore, but the Ravens know fully well how much worse the line can get without their linchpin. Their reluctance to pay the former first-round prospect with great attendance numbers will keep the rumors swirling until the two sides come to an agreement.

The Likelier Option

Isaiah Likely isn't viewed as expendable by any fan of the Ravens, but he's looking increasingly like a lame duck candidate.

He, like Linderbaum, just completed his fourth NFL campaign with the team that drafted him, but he's a tougher sell to make than the lockdown center who plays in just about every game. Likely's role has seemed up in the air as the Ravens attempt to transition from Mark Andrews to the younger tight end, and the Ravens made that a lot more complicated in re-signing the aging Andrews to his own extension midway through this past season.

Ravens and TE Mark Andrews reached agreement on a three-year, $39.3 million extension that includes $26 million guaranteed. The Ravens announced the agreement they reached with Andrews’ agent, Justin Schulman. pic.twitter.com/RnfEtHS6KS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

The doubt that they'll sign two tight ends to luxurious multi-year deals is very much in the air, especially considering Likely's tougher path to taking over as the starter at his position.

He'd be sorely missed if the Giants swooped in to rob Jackson of one of his better downfield receiving options, where they'd have the chance to pair Likely with a defined young core of quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Ravens also have the option to apply the franchise tag to the tight end if they can't restructure enough money for him. The passing attack certainly won't improve if he's scooped up, but don't expect Jackson to ever find safety if he loses his star center. Baltimore's executives have no shortage of big decisions to parse through amidst the offseason of dramatic change.



