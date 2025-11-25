Ravens' Clutch Defense Adds to Late-Season Boon

The Baltimore Ravens, for the third time in as many weeks, slugged through a fourth quarter nursing a multi-score lead that fans couldn't have felt comfortable with.

The 20-10 advantage that they held entering those final minutes was a perfect encapsulation of the November Ravens. Even when they were matched up against a bottom-feeder as predictable as the New York Jets, the underdogs still found a way to hang in the game to threaten the squad that had a lot more use for a late-season win. Lamar Jackson didn't look like himself, his offense seemed out of sync and their troublesome defense had repeatedly allowed journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor to repeatedly find the gaps within their coverage patterns.

There came a point where that defense needed a late stop, though, and they were put in the position to act when star running back Breece Hall forced their hand. He marched his Jets right through the guts of the Ravens' run stoppers, eventually all the way to end zone's front porch.

That's where star cornerback Marlon Humphrey emerged, making the biggest play of the game with a punch-out fumble to turn the ball over on the two-yard line and completely stymy the Jets' potential touchdown drive. They'd suffered from occasional lapses, but that's the sequence that actually defines the surging unit as of recent.

Quietly Changing the Narrative

This marks the third consecutive game that the Ravens' defense has made its presence known in the clutch, preventing go-ahead drives out of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in the two previous weeks. Even though those struggling offenses haven't impressed all season, they somehow found ways to challenge the pseudo-contenders in the closing minutes before the secondary shut the door on each challenger.

Moreover, make that six straight weeks that the Ravens have held their weekly opponent under 20 points, the franchise's longest-such streak in 15 years. Compare that to the league-high 32.3 points per game they were allowing through their first six weeks, as ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported. The once-hurting unit has quietly shed their middling label to patch together well-executed sequences at every important junction, making their respective case as the most valuable positional platoon amidst the Ravens' five-game win streak.

Add that revived core of defensive backs to a reenergized front line, who continue riding Dre'Mont Jones to their most impactful pass-rush yet.

It can't be forgotten that the Ravens have done this damage against the most fortunate stretch of their schedule, knocking all of the underachievers out of the way after repeatedly succumbing to the NFL's elites in the opening weeks of fall.

An optimist, though, would look at these routine stops as strides in the right direction, and credit the unit for taking full advantage during the midseason lull. And with the Ravens' bulk of divisional games still looming, there's no better time to finally look the part of a contending defense than the present.

