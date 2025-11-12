Ravens Provide Disappointing Marlon Humphrey Update
The Baltimore Ravens' short stint as a fully healthy has already come to an end, with head coach John Harbaugh announcing that star cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the team's Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he deals with a finger injury.
The coach explained that he had his finger "pinned" before clarifying that he won't be making an in-game appearance in Cleveland, but said "hopefully in the next week he'll be back."
Getting a finger pinned is no small task, usually involving a digit getting a wire inserted to keep broken bones together while they heal. Luckily for the Ravens, they're in the part of their schedule where they can afford briefly losing a contributor, set to face a pair of teams who've combined for three wins in the Browns, whom they've already beaten once, and the similarly-laughable New York Jets.
Another Humphrey Hiccup
This is just the latest setback for Humphrey, who was coming off of his second First Team All-Pro appearance in 2024. He's taken near-weekly visits to the blue medical tent across eight of the nine Ravens games in which he's appeared in, starting in every one to this point.
Luckily for the Ravens, Humphrey was far from a one-man show at cornerback. Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie will happily take over as the top covers in a Browns rematch and another chance to build on their shrinking division lead.
Humphrey was, to his credit, coming off of a solid Week 10 outing, having played a key role in the Ravens' 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He finally secured his first interception of the season after several missed opportunities in previous games, taking advantage of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's errant deep ball to notch one of the easiest picks he could have asked for.
One of the defensive captains was finally closer to the best version of himself in recent weeks, aligning with the rest of the team's post-bye week improvement. He'd averaged five tackles per game across the squad's three-game win streak before sustaining the pivotal injury to his finger.
He'll be much more needed following this easier November stretch when the Ravens have their more challenging divisional matchups waiting for them. The reeling Pittsburgh Steelers and defensively-absent Cincinnati Bengals may not be the most intimidating rivals at the moment, but the Ravens have yet to see either of their two biggest local foes over the first half of their up-and-down season, and Humphrey's finger should have enough time to heal up by Week 13.
