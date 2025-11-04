Ravens Jump Up in Power Rankings After Win Streak
After blowing out the Miami Dolphins in primetime to win consecutive games for the first time this season, most national pundits are higher on the Baltimore Ravens than they've been in awhile. The consensus belief was already trending upward with them being a top-half of the league team, with their lowest ranking being No. 23 and their highest being No. 12. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 10.
Sports Illustrated: 14 (Last week: 15)
"Because he missed games, we’re not going to give Lamar Jackson the benefit of putting the proper perspective on what he’s done through his first five starts, which yielded league highs and career highs in touchdown percentage, average yards gained per attempt and QB rating per game (136!). Oh, and he has just one pick." - Conor Orr
ESPN: 19 (Last week: 22)
"It looks like a two-team race in the AFC North. According to ESPN Analytics, the Steelers have a 48.2% chance to win the division, while the Ravens have a 46.4% chance. If it ends up being decided in the regular-season finale, Baltimore will have to overcome its struggles in Pittsburgh to win its third straight division title. The Ravens have lost four of their past five games in Pittsburgh, averaging just 15.0 points per outing." - Jamison Hensley
The Ringer: 16 (Last week: 18)
"Once the Ravens had Thursday night’s game wrapped up, it seemed like the entire franchise could breathe again. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and looked every bit like the two-time MVP he’s been at his best. Because the team has been bad (and he’s been hurt), the discourse around his play has been quiet this season. But he’s just as good right now as he’s been the past two years, and that should make the rest of the AFC nervous. If he’s healthy and the defense is back to playing competent football, it’ll be only a couple of weeks before Baltimore is right back in the thick of the playoff race." - Diante Lee
NFL.com: 16 (Last week: 19)
"It’s amazing what two victories in a five-day span can do for the soul, as well as the playoff hopes. From 1-5 to Lamar Jackson throwing for four TDs in his return is a pretty amazing swing for a team you suddenly can’t count out at all, maybe even to host a home playoff game. The Week 14 showdown with the Steelers looms, and the Ravens can’t suddenly go into cruise control, but the schedule does line up quite nicely. Jackson’s return was a huge catalyst, of course, but the Ravens probably wouldn't even be in this position had it not been for the upswing of the defense. They’re still bailing out some water, but the Ravens are nearly back to full steam here."
" - Eric Edholm
Sporting News: 19 (Last week: 22)
"The Ravens are back flying into the AFC North race but the Steelers will still be hard to catch. Baltimore is a whole different team with Lamar Jackson setting the tone." -Vinnie Iyer
Yahoo Sports: 12 (Last week: 14)
"Lamar Jackson looked just fine in his return, and now the Ravens’ season really begins. They have a stretch of winnable games coming up. They might have to sweep the Steelers to win the division, but there should be renewed hope for a very good team." - Frank Schwab
The Athletic: 19 (Last week: 19)
"Is this a cop-out? Probably. But how do you grade a team that’s been as injured as Baltimore but is now finally getting healthy? The Ravens have lost three games with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but they were against the Bills, Chiefs and Lions. Even with the slow start, our playoff predictor still gives them a 55 percent chance of reaching the postseason." - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall
USA Today: 15 (Last week: 20)
"This bandwagon is picking up steam, though former Titans OLB Dre'Mont Jones was able to safely hop aboard Monday." - Nate Davis
Pro Football Talk: 19 (Last week: 23)
"Sunday’s game at Minnesota suddenly doesn’t look like an automatic win." - Mike Florio
Bleacher Report: 17 (Last week: 23)
Don't look now, but here come the Baltimore Ravens. After being ravaged by injuries over the first half of the season, the Ravens headed to Miami as healthy as they have been in weeks. And Baltimore looked a lot more like the Super Bowl contender we expected and less like the tomato can we got over the season's first two months. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his return to action from a hamstring injury. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries. And Baltimore's beleaguered defense held the Dolphins out of the end zone and forced three turnovers. There's still work to be done in Baltimore. But with a manageable month of games ahead, by the time the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh on December 7, Baltimore could be back above .500 and back in the AFC North race." - Gary Davenport
CBS Sports: 18 (Last week: 22)
"Beating Miami, coupled with Lamar Jackson being back, makes them a team to watch the next month. They could get on a roll." - Pete Prisco
Fox Sports: 20 (Last week: 22)
"They’re baaaaack. OK, beating the Dolphins, even with Lamar Jackson back, doesn’t necessarily signal a revival. But have you seen the Ravens' upcoming schedule? They might be leading the AFC North by Thanksgiving." - Ralph Vacchiano
Sharp Football Analysis: 23 (Last week 24)
"For the first time since January, the Ravens have strung two wins together, and they aren’t looking to stop there. While they didn’t need Lamar Jackson to get back in the win column, his return has certainly revitalized this stagnant offense. Baltimore faithful saw their team break 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 3, Jackson’s last start before the injury, and Derrick Henry found his way back to 100 yards rushing for the third time this season. With a significantly easier schedule waiting for them in the second half of the year (from the 29th easiest up to sixth), a bounce-back is not out of the question if this team remains healthy." - Will Mauro
