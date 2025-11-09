Ravens Core Special Teams Contributor Among Inactives vs. Vikings
The Baltimore Ravens announced the six players who will be inactive for their Week 10 interconference matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
While most of them didn't come as a surprise, a couple sent a clear message about what they're prioritizing and whose trending in the right direction in their development.
Second-year running back Rasheen Ali will not dress for a game for the first time this season, which is telling because he starts on most of their special teams units, including as one of the Ravens' two top kick returners, where he averages 25.5 yards per return.
This decision shows that the Ravens are prioritizing having third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell's explosive playmaking ability available for this matchup, which wasn't the case earlier in the season when he was a healthy scratch in each of the first four games.
Sixth-round rookie defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles is officially a healthy scratch for the third game in a row, and third-round offensive linemen Emery Jones will continue to wait to make his NFL debut in any capacity as he missed all of the preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker will be inactive for the fourth game in a row, while veteran backup signal-caller Cooper Rush will still dress as the emergency No. 3 quarterback for the second straight game.
For the first time this season, veteran offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom is a healthy scratch, meaning that fifth-round rookie Carson Vinson won't just be active for the second time, but he will serve as the Ravens' swing tackle for this game. It's a direct reflection of the developmental prospect out of Alabama A&M's growth that offensive line coach George Warhop foreshadowed during the team's Week 7 bye.
"He's on the verge of challenging to be active," Warhop said. "Every week he gets better. He still has some stuff to work through
Vikings Rule Out Rormer Raven
Minnesota's roster wasn't nearly as healthy as Baltimore's heading into this game, and their list of inactives includes a familiar face to fans of the Charm City franchise. Former Ravens tight end Josh Oliver won't he suiting up against his former team as a result of a foot injury that kept him out of practice all week.
The seventh-year veteran reshaped himself and extended his career during his two-year stint in Baltimore from 2021-22. He emerged as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league after coming out of San Jose State University as a prolific pass catcher when he was a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!