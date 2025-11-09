Four Keys to Ravens' Victory vs. Vikings
The Baltimore Ravens are slight road favorites in their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. In this interconference clash between two teams looking to get hot in the second half of the season, the two-time reigning AFC North champions can keep their hopes of being the first-ever to three-peat by improving their record to 4-5 if they follow these keys.
Counter Blitz With Punishing Rushing Attack
Under vaunted defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings have one of the most aggressive defensive fronts and strategies week in and week out, including sending extra defenders to disrupt and get after the quarterback.
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken can make them pay for getting too far upfield by running right at and past them with Derrick Henry. If they elect to crowd the line of scrimmage up the middle by mugging the A-gaps or overload one side, getting third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell to either of the opposing edges on tosses, counters and outside zone concepts could prove especially impactful.
Confuse and Confound J.J. McCarthy
Even though the Vikings' starting quarterback is technically a second-year pro after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan, in terms of actual time on task, when it comes to regular-season games played as this will be just his fourth career start.
J.J. McCarthy is essentially a rookie, and even though he is one of the most insulated and most quarterback-friendly offenses in the league, he hasn't seen a diverse amount of defenses and has yet to play against the type of scheme the Ravens deploy with heavy amounts of disguised looks and simulated pressures.
Getting McCarthy to hold onto the ball a tick or two longer by changing the coverage look post-snap will help the pass rush to get home and possibly force the young signal caller into some mistakes that result in incompletions, intentional groundings, interceptions or strip-sacks.
Keep a Lid on Justin Jefferson
The Ravens' revamped secondary will be tasked with not letting who many view as arguably the best wide receiver in the league go off for chunk plays and touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler is averaging career lows, including 81.1 receiving yards per game, 13.8 yards per catch, and just 2 touchdowns in eight games.
However, he is still capable of having a monster outing. Limiting him will be an all-hands-on-deck task for the secondary. Expect the Ravens to continue letting Nate Wiggins shadow the opposing team's No. 1. This may be his toughest test to date.
Continue to Feature Tight Ends in Passing Attack
In All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson's first game back in the lineup after missing the Ravens' previous three, this position group was heavily involved and came up clutch in crucial situations to move the chains and find the end zone.
Three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews and fourth-year pros Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar combined for 105 receiving yards on 7 receptions and accounted for three of the Ravens' four touchdowns through the air.
Likely, in particular, has been especially more impactful with Jackson in the lineup because of his run-after-catch ability once he gets the ball in his hands in stride on extended and in-structure plays. This marks just the third game that he and Jackson will be playing together after he missed the first three games while recovering from foot surgery.
