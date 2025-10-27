Ravens Finally Unleash Explosive Weapon vs. Bears
One of the most baffling conundrums from the Baltimore Ravens' surprisingly poor start to the season was the lack of involvement in the offense for one of their most dangerous weapons.
Not was third-year running back Keaton Mitchell underutilized through the team's first six games, but he was a healthy scratch for each of the first four until they were so banged up in Week 5 that there was no more room left for him on the game-day inactive list.
When asked about why the team wasn't making more of an effort to dress and utilize the dynamic speedster earlier in the season, head coach John Harbaugh essentially called him a luxury that would only see the field on "designer plays." Because Harbaugh didn't want to telegraph their intentions to opposing defenses whenever Mitchell was on the field and because he didn't offer as much value on special teams, he sat on the shelf collecting dust like Wheezy from Toy Story.
The team's seemingly blatant disregard of the big-play threat he presents whenever the ball is in his hands got to the point where Mitchell was even rumored to be on the trade block.
In the two games he appeared in, the 2023 undrafted gem and Ravens legacy touched the ball just four times and picked up 13 yards from scrimmage. Fast-forward to Week 8 against the Chicago Bears in a must-win game with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the third straight game. In the team's 30-16 victory, Mitchell eclipsed that combined total on his first touch, where he was handed the ball on a pin-pull pitch play and exploded up the left sideline for a 25-yard gain as M&T Bank Stadium erupted in elation.
"It felt great. Man, I almost blacked out," Mitchell said. "Thank God, I was praying, staying patient, and when I got the chance, just do what I do."
That wasn't the only chunk play Mitchell ripped off in this game. he picked up 13 yards and a first down on his third carry and finished with 43 rushing yards on 4 attempts for an average of 10.8. On special teams, he showed some nice burst and explosion as a kick returner, ripping off returns of 27 and 39 yards.
"I mean, whatever they need me to do to help the team out, I'm willing to do it," Mitchell said. "I'm going to give my all, and hopefully I was able to help the team today."
On the Ravens' sixth and final scoring drive of the game, Mitchell carried the ball on three straight plays that included an 8-yard carry that was negated by an defensive offsides penalty. Two plays later, five-time Pro Bowl veteran running back Derick Henry was in the end zone for the second time to effectively seal the win. The future Hall of Famer was more excited about his young mentee getting to shine than he was for himself.
"It was huge for us," Henry said. "Very proud of him getting the opportunities that he had and taking advantage of them. There'll be plenty more to do that. He did a heck of a job today."
Expect more to come
Devising more ways to get the all-purpose playmaking more regularly involved was "one of the many things" Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken made a priority during the bye week, and it paid off major dividends against the Bears.
"We said, 'We have to tag plays for Keaton,'" Harbaugh said. "We just said, 'We have to do it.' You want to make sure Derrick gets his reps, and Justice [Hill] is effective, but we just said, 'We have got to tag plays for Keaton Mitchell and make sure we get him the ball.'"
Needing to go on a generational run to dig themselves out of the 2-5 hole they put themselves in, the Ravens can't afford not to use every valuable weapon at their disposal to reach their goals. His teammates gave him the apt nickname 'Wink', in homage of his blazing breakaway speed that could see him find the end zone from anywhere on the field in the blink of an eye. He provides the offense with an exciting change-of-pace option to Henry without reducing Hill's role as the preferred third-down back.
"If my number's called, whenever my number is called, I'm going to do what I got to do," Mitchell said.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!