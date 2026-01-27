DeAndre Hopkins Remains Open to Ravens Return

The Baltimore Ravens' decision-makers have no shortage of big decisions remaining on their plate.

Even now that they've hired a new head coach, coming to terms on an agreement with Jesse Minter as the Ravens' replacement for John Harbaugh, plenty of other offseason-defining decisions remain on the horizon.

How do they plan on consolidating the already-battered defense that Minter will walk into? How will they and Lamar Jackson agree on expectations for one another? How will they navigate a draft with a general manager facing higher stakes than ever before?

The new coach will get a major say in the next few team-building calls that Baltimore must make, with eligible free agents chief among their list of priorities. Only so many veterans can be retained for the sake of respective positional strength, but as the 2025 Ravens demonstrated, it's best to ensure that they don't hold onto aging pieces longer than they have to.

Free agents on both sides of the Ravens' lines between star center Tyler Linderbaum and key pass-rushers Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones are expected to command major attention from the front office, but they're remaining patient while Baltimore prepares for that part of the schedule.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While they're keeping quiet while building leverage, one of their former teammates is opening up on his uncertain future. DeAndre Hopkins was fairly open in cherishing his first season in Baltimore, savoring his first campaign alongside Jackson near the end of a fruitful career of receiving, and he'd love to come back if he's wanted.

"Being an older guy, I know football and I know how the business side works," he said in an appearance on Up and Adams. "Of course I would love to come back, but not every offensive coordinator wants a veteran receiver on their team."

DeAndre Hopkins on his future with the Ravens & role he played this season:



"Of course I would love to come back, but not every offensive coordinator wants a veteran receiver on their team. ... It's nothing personal. Obviously, Lamar and I had a great connection. Of course I… pic.twitter.com/V5WzqMXjMA — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 26, 2026

Hopkins' Hopeful Return

Hopkins' two touchdowns across a healthy 2025 season look low by the former league-leader's standards, but for all of the Ravens' faults, they used the fading star perfectly for what this team needed. The experienced pass-catcher caught just about everything thrown his way as a deep threat, averaging 15 yards per reception for his highest mark since his first two seasons as an up-and-comer.

He's still a competitor, though, and that success rate, combined with his positive connection with Jackson, led him to believe that he left some impact on the table.

"I would've loved to have been used more," he said. "I'm always gonna have that mindset that I wanna be in the game every third down, every big down. ... It doesn't upset me that I wasn't. It doesn't make me become a bad teammate, but of course, I felt like I could've been used more."

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Jackson could certainly use trustworthy playmakers, suffering from a lack of dependability among his weapons this past fall, and Hopkins is someone who'll continue vacuuming in everything thrown at him until he decides that his time is up. He's not chief among Baltimore's most pressing matters, but the value he provides to the organization does make for a compelling case through continuity alone.

Hopkins made it plenty clear during his interview, something that's come to be expected out of the no-nonsense star. Above all, though, he announced his intentions about as well as he could have: "I would love to play with Lamar again."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!