Ravens Could Look Internally for WRs Coach Opening

The search to complete the Baltimore Ravens' new coaching staff continues, with more interviews on the horizon.

After new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter hired offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, the pace of the offensive coaching staff interviews has increased, with a focus on the quarterbacks and wide receivers coaches.

It has already been reported that the Ravens requested an interview with Jacksonville Jaguars assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton for the wide receivers coach job.

Another name can be added to the list. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Ravens will be interviewing their assistant wide receivers coach, Prentice Gill, for the wide receivers coach opening.

Ravens assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill will interview for Baltimore’s WR job this week. Gill has been with Baltimore the past two seasons and involved in much of the WRs’ development there. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2026

Ravens interviewing Prentice Gill for WRs coach opening

Gill has been a key member of the staff over the last two years, working with the Ravens and helping with the wide receivers. He's also been a part of the Baltimore Ravens coaching fellowship.

A move internally could be good for the Ravens as it would give the wide receivers a familiar face in the room. Gill has been working closely with receivers such as Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Flowers led the wide receivers in receiving yards last year with 1,211 yards, while Hopkins was second with just 422. Bateman added 224 yards and Walker had 136 yards.

Hopkins is entering free agency, and there doesn't seem to be a clear path for him to potentially be back on the team in 2026. That would leave Flowers, Bateman, and Walker to be the top receivers.

Flowers has shown great growth over the years, and as long as he can clean up the fumbling, he should continue to improve. Bateman was great in 2024 as he had a career-high 756 yards, but his production dipped dramatically last year. As for Walker, it was his second year in the NFL and his first with legitimate playing time, so he still has room to grow.

Gill has played a role in each player's development and improvement over the years. If he doesn't end up landing the wide receivers coach job, the Ravens should at least look for him to stay on the staff in some capacity, as he has been good for them.

This looks like it's going to be an extensive search at the position, with more coaches expected to be brought in. It's an important role that needs to be filled by the right guy, though.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!