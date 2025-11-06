Ravens' Derrick Henry's High School Legacy in Danger
Derrick Henry recently became just the 17th player in NFL history to surpass the 12,000-yard rushing milestone. He also surpassed Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Walter Payton on the all-time touchdown list, now sitting in fifth place with 112 career touchdowns. While the Baltimore Ravens’ running back continues to shatter records at the biggest stage, his high school legacy might take a hit very soon.
Myles McLaughlin of Knox High School in Indiana is inching closer to Henry’s high school career rushing yards record. The senior running back currently sits at 11,004 career rushing yards, needing just 1,121 more yards to surpass Henry's Yulee High School record of 12,124 yards.
The five-time Pro Bowler was asked to share his feelings about McLaughlin breaking his record on the "Up and Adams Show."
“Go break it, man, meant to be broken,” Henry said. “I've had it for 10-plus years, man, go get it, go break the record. I hope you win the state championship with it.”
Henry praised the Knox High School senior’s gameplay.
“Running tough, breaking tackles, he's a beast,” he said.
With potentially four games remaining in the Indiana 3A State Tournament, McLaughlin sits within striking distance of immortalizing his high school career. To accomplish the feat, McLaughlin would need to average 280.25 yards per game in his remaining games. He has posted a 400-yard rushing game this season, and with the kind of form he is in, the RB might get the job done.
Derrick Henry’s High School Career
During his freshman year in 2009, Henry rushed for 2,465 yards and 26 touchdowns. His sophomore season proved even more impressive, accumulating 2,788 rushing yards with 38 touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt and earning first-team All-Coast honors.
The Ravens RB charted 2,610 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns with an elite 9.2 yards per carry average. He set a Florida state record with a 510-yard performance against Jacksonville Jackson. He racked up 4,261 rushing yards with 55 touchdowns in his final season with the school, taking his total to 12,124 yards.
Before Henry's arrival, Yulee's football program succumbed to a 12-18 record over three years. During his four-year presence, the team went 32-15. His jersey number 2 was retired by Yulee in 2019. As a 5-star recruit ranked No. 1 athlete nationally by ESPN, Henry committed to Alabama before getting drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
