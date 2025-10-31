Derrick Henry Joins Elite Company Again in Ravens Win
It wouldn't be a typical week in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens if running back Derrick Henry wasn't making some kind of history.
In the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, Henry moved into the top five all time in NFL history in rushing touchdowns as he currently sits at 112 as he passed Bears great Walter Payton. Henry is still 52 touchdowns away from Emmitt Smith's 164, but the Ravens star back is the fastest to ever get to his 112 mark as he did it in just 143 games.
This time around, in the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 12,000 yards and score over 100 touchdowns in a career after hitting the 12,000-yard mark. He finished the game with 119 rushing yards on 19 carries for his third 100-yard game of the season.
Henry is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record books
It's crazy to imagine, but Henry is much closer to history than some think in terms of targeting the all-time rushing title. He's currently at 12,052 in his career and is 6,303 rushing yards behind Emmitt Smith's record of 18,355 yards.
At the age of 31, it will be tough for Henry to reach that goal, as he would most likely have to average over 1,400 rushing yards over the next three to four years to catch up to Smith. That means unless Henry can get closer to 2,000 yards each year, he is looking at breaking Smith's record at age 35 or 36.
In today's NFL, it is rare to see a running back continue to play at a high level once they reach their 30s. As many Ravens fans can attest to, Henry is a different type of player as he is getting better and better with age.
Having a player like Lamar Jackson as his quarterback makes Henry's life better in the backfield with fewer hits and more yards on each carry since defenses have to respect Jackson's running abilities. Henry has been a perfect fit for Baltimore's offense, and while this season has been up and down, he seems to be playing at his best at the right time.
If Henry can string together more performances like the one he just put up against the Dolphins and do it consistently, there's no reason to believe the five-time Pro Bowler can't continue to make history.
