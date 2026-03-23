Ravens Don't Have Clear Free Agency Backup Plan at Tight End

The quiet weeks sitting between football's hot start to free agency and the NFL Draft is practically made for contract-seekers to test the market, and that's exactly what David Njoku is doing.

He bid farewell to the Cleveland Browns after nine seasons with the team who once drafted him, and now enters his age-30 season 34 touchdowns, 384 catches and a Pro Bowl appearance to his name. And despite mounting age and reliability concerns, teams like the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly met with him since the peak of free agency has died down in exploring new home options for the star tight end.

Browns free-agent TE David Njoku visited today with the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/COGJp6B4Zg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

And while he now appears slightly-vulnerable, having watched as the Browns choose a younger positional alternative in Harold Fannin Jr. over him, the Ravens actually have much more to lose from however this song and dance plays out. While Njoku will still keep competitive organizations in need of a pass-catcher with size entertained, the free agency alternatives at tight end aren't nearly as enticing.

The Ravens should know, having watched Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar each walk to join a Harbaugh apiece when given a glimpse at control. He, alongside other big names like Travis Kelce, Cade Otten and Dallas Goedert, each embraced some version of freedom before agreeing to new deals, leaving few encouraging options to bolster a position core that now solely includes Mark Andrews.

How do the Ravens Get Creative?

Njoku is much more spry when he plays compared to Andrews, who's incapable of taking on a hefty workload as Lamar Jackson's favorite checkdown target. And if that's the Ravens' primary concern, leftovers like Darren Waller and Zach Ertz won't provide any more comfort.

Waller was done with the NFL by this time two years ago, with the former Raven retiring after eight seasons split between three teams. But football's itch returned, and he parlayed his history as an end zone threat into a nine-game, six-touchdown stint with the Miami Dolphins this past fall. He's not exactly reliable as a blocker, but there's a fringe scoring threat to potentially fill in for Likely.

Ertz has been much more consistent than most of his peers in handling the trek into his mid-30s, sustaining in an Andrews-esque role as a short-route magnet who accrued 163 targets in two seasons with the revamped Washington Commanders. He ended his most recent campaign by tearing his right ACL in Week 14 last year, though, limiting the odds that he'll return to productivity in a timely manner.

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Aside from the career starters, there's little else to review among free agents. It's growing clear that should Baltimore miss on Njoku as he continues taking calls and scheduling meetings, the front office would be best off by filling the gaping hole through the rapidly-approaching draft.

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